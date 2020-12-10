ISL Live Streaming, SC East Bengal FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Match 23 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

SC East Bengal will be under pressure having lost three games on a trot, while Jamshedpur FC seek back-to-back wins when they face each other at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday. (More Football News)



JFC picked up their first win of the season in their last outing. One thing that seems to be working for Jamshedpur FC is the fact that they have scored in each of their games with Nerijus Valskis leading the frontline. The Lithuanian forward has scored five of Jamshedpur’s six goals and will be their main threat going forward against an SC East Bengal side that’s failed to keep a clean sheet so far.



Coyle is likely to strengthen his attack by adding another forward alongside Valskis. The decision paid off against ATK Mohun Bagan side. Their midfield of Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh and Mohammad Mobashir were also influential in their previous match and will be hoping to have a similar impact against SC East Bengal.



READ: All You Need To Know About ISL 2020-21



In Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley, Jamshedpur have an experienced centre-back pairing which can do better. As Coyle’s men seek more defensive solidity their defense will need a solid performance form their backline.



SC East Bengal will head into the clash as the only side in the league yet to score a goal and pick up a point this season. They have conceded seven gaols with five of the goals coming in the second half.

Robbie Fowler’s men-- Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma and Anthony Pilkington are capable of controlling the midfield and also carving open any opposition defence.



East Bengal will jope their losing woes end as another loss against Jamshedpur would make them the first team to lose their opening four ISL matches.





Head-to Head: This will be there first meeting in this ISL.



All you need to know about the SC East Bengal FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match:



Match: 23rd match of ISL 2020-21 between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 10 (Thursday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check world wide coverage details HERE.



Likely Starting XI:



SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Mohammed Irshad, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Chandam, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Abhishek Ambekar; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Anthony Pilkington.



Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Jackichand Telem, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis.



Squads:



Jamshedpur FC: Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav; Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua; Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Telem, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Kiyam, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Pukhrambam, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh; Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela.



Head coach - Owen Columba Coyle (Scotland)





SC East Bengal: Goalkeepers - Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy; Defenders - Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Mohamed Irshad, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen, Anil Chawan, Novin Gurung, Pritam Soraisam; Midfielders - Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Chandam, Moirangthem Loken Meitei, Haobam Tomba, Milan Oinam, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam Gopi; Forwards - Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh.



Head coach -Robbie Fowler (England)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine