ISL Live Streaming, Mumbai City FC Vs Hyderabad FC: When And Where To Watch Match 60 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Mumbai City FC have been unstoppable in the Indian Super League so far. The Islanders have managed to record eight wins in 10 games and with 25 points are sitting on top of the table.

So when coach Sergio Lobera's side takes on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Saturday, more improvement in performance will be on his agenda. (More Football News)



The Islanders have scored in each of their last nine games wherein they also remained unbeaten. During this run, Mumbai scored (17 goals) in each of their last 9 matches. Their defence has also been great. They haven’t conceded any goals against the top three teams in the league. And Lobera credited his players, who have given collective performances so far.



In their previous encounter, Mumbai walked away victorious with a 2-0 win. But Lobera said that this time it will be a difficult game for his side. Hyderabad's Indian contingent has been impressive in ISL-7 and that's one reason why the club is still in the top half despite their foreign players being inconsistent.



Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez admitted Mumbai was the stronger team and predicted Lobera’s side will end up as champions of the normal season.



Marquez said that despite the odds being against them, his team would stick to their style of football.



All you need to know about the Mumbai City FC Vs Hyderabad FC Goa match:



Match: 60th match of ISL 2020-21 between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC in Goa

Date: January 16 (Saturday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Head-to-Head: The two sides have met thrice in ISL. Mumbai City FC has won two while one match has ended in a draw



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



Likely XIs:

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Konsham, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana.



Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh; Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Mohammad Rakip, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche





For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine