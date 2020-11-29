ISL Live Streaming, Jamshedpur FC Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch Match 10 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will have an opportunity to register their first three points of the season when they face off in match 10 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan, Goa on Sunday. (More Football News)

Odisha fell to a 0-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC with their former player Aridane Santana scoring against them. Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle was thwarted by his former team Chennaiyin FC, in a 2-1 defeat. Both teams will know the importance of stopping the rut before it turns into an uncontrollable downward spiral.

Odisha will be concerned that they are yet to solve the defensive issues that plagued them last season, after looking shaky at the back against Hyderabad, Their coach Stuart Baxter though says that there were tactical problems all over the pitch that he had identified and was looking to solve. "Tactically, the balance was wrong," he said. "We ended up being very separated. We couldn't get the ball up to the forward players. We need to relax a little bit more on the ball."

The displays put in by Jamshedpur attackers Nerijus Valskis and Jackichand Singh mean that Odisha's defence will likely have to be on their toes through the game. "We can defend with more personality and more control," Baxter said. "I will be looking to improve the defending, but it will not be the first thing that you automatically go to after that sort of result."

Coyle lost more than three points in the previous game with defenders Peter Hartley and Narender Gahlot going off injured. Both players are doubtful for the game while David Grande will miss out. Coyle will also be concerned by the lack of cohesion that plagued his side often during their opening fixture. But he believes Jamshedpur will get better as they go on.



"Jamshedpur FC is a new team effectively," said Coyle. "There has been a whole lot of changes from last year. But, there is no doubt that we will get better as we go on. The harder we work, the more we will improve."

"We will look to start the game better, try and take control of it. We have to try and win those valuable three points. Because three points can push you five or six places up in the league," Coyle said.

All you need to know about the Jamshedpur FC Vs Odisha FC match:

Match: 10th match of ISL 2020-21 between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC

Date: November 29 (Sunday), 2020.

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Head-to-head: This will be their seventh meeting in the ISL, with Jamshedpur leading the head-to-head record 4-1. Odisha won the last meeting, 2-1.

Likely XIs

Jamshedpur: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh; Jackichand Telem, Alex Lima, Issac Vanmalsawma; Nerijus Valskis

Odisha: Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Thoiba Moirangthem, Saurabh Meher, Marcelinho; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Squads

Jamshedpur FC: Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav; Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua; Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Telem, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Kiyam, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Pukhrambam, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh; Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela.

Head coach - Owen Columba Coyle (Scotland)

Odisha FC: Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan; Defenders - Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher; Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung; Forwards - Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Premjit Laishram.

Head coach - Stuart Baxter (England)

