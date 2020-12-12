December 12, 2020
Corona
ISL Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch Match 25 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

FC Goa head into the contest on the back of a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Kerala Blaster, while Odisha FC are winless after four games. Check match and telecast details

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2020
2020-12-12T16:43:18+05:30

Odisha FC will be looking to end their winless run in the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) when they take on FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.  (More Football News)

The Gaurs beat Kerala Blasters FC in their last game to kick-start their 2020-21 campaign while Odisha succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in their previous encounter.

The Bhubaneswar-based club have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 games. Their head coach Stuart Baxter signed solid defenders like Steven Taylor and Jacob Tratt ahead of the season but Odisha have been unable to keep any clean sheets in their four matches so far. Adding to their defensive woes, Baxter’s side have also conceded three penalties this season.

READ: All You Need To Know About ISL 2020-21

Head-to-head: The Gaurs have 2-0 win record against Odisha

All you need to know about the FC Goa and Odisha FC match:
Match: 25th match of ISL 2020-21 between FC Goa and Odisha FC
Date: December 12 (Saturday), 2020.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely XI:

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh; Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Saurabh Meher; Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio; Manuel Onwu

FC Goa: Mohammed Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Igor Angulo.


Sqauds:
Odisha FC: Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan; Defenders - Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher; Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung; Forwards - Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Premjit Laishram.

Head coach - Stuart Baxter (England)

FC Goa: Goalkeepers - Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas; Defenders - Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama; Midfielders - Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe; Forwards - Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.

Head coach - Juan Ferrando (Spain)

