ISL Live Streaming, Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch Match 57 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

The January 10th fixture saw both teams missing a number of chances to take the lead and left both of them in the bottom four. Catch the match and telecast details here

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
2021-01-13T17:17:20+05:30

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin's meeting over the weekend ended in a dour draw. They face each other in the Indian Super League midweek clash yet again, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday, hoping for goals and far more decisive performance from their respective teams. (More Football News)

Odisha stay rooted at the bottom, Chennaiyin have now slipped to 11th. A win on Wednesday, however, will change the script for both of them. But after facing each other just a couple of days ago, there is every chance that the two teams will just cancel each other out again.

Sunday also saw Chennaiyin's goal-scoring woes in the league continue with Rahim Ali and Jakub Sylvestr both missing golden opportunities to get their team the three points.

All you need to know about the Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC match:

Match: 57th match of ISL 2020-21 between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC
Date: January 13 (Wednesday), 2021.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Head-to-Head: Both the teams have met 2 times with Odisha winning one match. The other two ended in draw.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

Likely XIs:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Keisam, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr.

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh; Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio.

SL Vs ENG: Angelo Mathews Returns To Sri Lanka Squad For Home Test Series Against England

