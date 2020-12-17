ISL Live Streaming, Bengaluru FC Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch Match 31 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Struggling Odisha FC are looking to arrest their slide in the Indian Super League Season 7, while Bengaluru FC will love to extend their unbeaten run when the two sides meet at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Thursday. (More Football News)



The numbers, for Odisha, don't make for good reading. They have just one point from five matches and have scored the least number of goals in the league so far. Both their goals came against Jamshedpur FC when the latter were down to ten-men. And on Thursday, Odisha will take on former champions Bengaluru, who are unbeaten in the league so far.

Baxter's side averages just 2.4 shots on target per match so far and the Englishman stressed the need for his side to be more attacking in nature.

Odisha’s defence has conceded seven goals so far, four of which have been from set-pieces (3 penalties and 1 free-kick). They have conceded a goal in almost every match.



But Baxter was firm in defending his backline and called in for a collective term performance.



Bengaluru have scored their goals from set-pieces so far, including three from throw-ins, and will look to exploit Odisha's vulnerability in this regard. They are also high on confidence, coming off a huge win against Kerala Blasters, in which the likes of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri managed to find the net.





All you need to know about the Bengaluru FC Vs Odisha FC match:



Match: 31st match of ISL 2020-21 between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC.

Date: December 17 (Thursday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.



Likely XIs:



Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Kumam, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.



Odisha: Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Thoiba Moirangthem, Saurabh Meher, Marcelinho; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu



Squads:



Bengaluru FC: Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthummawia Ralte, Lara Sharma; Defenders - Ajith Kumar, Diswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang; Midfielders - Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Khangebam; Forwards - Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mahesh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip.



Head coach - Carles Cuadrat (Spain)



Odisha FC: Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan; Defenders - Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher; Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung; Forwards - Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Premjit Laishram.



Head coach - Stuart Baxter (England)

