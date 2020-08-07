August 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL: Jamshedpur FC Appoints Owen Coyle As Head Coach

ISL: Jamshedpur FC Appoints Owen Coyle As Head Coach

Owen Coyle, a Scot by birth and an Irishman by descent, had propelled Chennaiyin FC to a runners-up finish last Indian Super League season after taking charge midway their campaign

PTI 07 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL: Jamshedpur FC Appoints Owen Coyle As Head Coach
Owen Coyle
Screengrab: Twitter
ISL: Jamshedpur FC Appoints Owen Coyle As Head Coach
outlookindia.com
2020-08-07T19:34:29+05:30

Jamshedpur FC on Friday appointed former Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. (More Football News)

The 54-year-old Coyle, a Scot by birth and an Irishman by descent, had propelled Chennaiyin FC to a runners-up finish last season after taking charge midway their campaign.

"It's going to be a huge challenge. Young Indian players are hugely important. We have to stand together. I'll make sure that when they speak about ISL, they speak about Jamshedpur FC. I want to bring success to this wonderful club," Coyle said about his new assignment.

"We're looking at all areas. The most important factor at the end of the day is to score goals. We are working very hard to secure a good goal scorer. I am very excited to play with Indian players. They are so hard working."

Coyle will be Jamshedpur FC's fourth manager in the three years of its existence in the ISL. The club secured fifth spots under Steve Coppell and Cesar Ferrando in their first two seasons, followed by a disappointing eighth-place finish under Antonio Iriondo last time.

During his professional career, Coyle had played for several clubs in England and Scotland, including the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Motherwell FC. He made one appearance for the Ireland national team.

He has previously managed English premiership teams -- Burnley and Bolton Wanderers -- and is credited with getting the former promoted to the Premier League in 2009.

Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Fine-tunes Ahead Of T20 Carnival In UAE

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Jamshedpur FC Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos