August 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL: Hyderabad FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Siverio

ISL: Hyderabad FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Siverio

The six-feet tall striker started off his youth career with Laguna before joining the youth setup of Spanish Segunda Division side Las Palmas in 2015

PTI 30 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL: Hyderabad FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Siverio
In the 2018-19 season, Javier Siverio turned up for Racing Santander II scoring 16 goals in 22 appearances in his debut season.
Courtesy: ISL
ISL: Hyderabad FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Siverio
outlookindia.com
2021-08-30T20:58:41+05:30

Adding strength to their attack, Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Spanish striker Javier Siverio ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League seson, the club announced on Monday. (More Football News)

"I am really excited to sign for Hyderabad FC and I cannot wait to make my ISL debut," said Siverio after completing the formalities.

"Last season, the team was very close to making it into the top-4 and I am sure we will be aiming for a higher finish in the upcoming campaign," the 23-year-old added.

The six-feet tall striker started off his youth career with Laguna before joining the youth setup of Spanish Segunda Division side Las Palmas in 2015.

Climbing up the ladder, Siverio, at 19, was a part of the Las Palmas B side that trained under current HFC head coach Manolo Marquez in the 2016-17 season.

The Spanish coach, who rates the youngster highly, said: "Javi Siverio is a young striker who has played for the academies at Las Palmas and Racing Santander, where he also scored for the senior side."

"He is a natural finisher, is very clever inside the box and is also strong in the air. He is only 23 and will join Hyderabad to try and show us his qualities," Marquez said.

After spending a couple of seasons with Las Palmas B, Siverio joined Racing Santander in 2018.

In the 2018-19 season, the 23-year-old turned up for Racing Santander II scoring 16 goals in 22 appearances in his debut season, where he also played and scored for the Racing first team in Segunda B as a part of the side that earned promotion to Segunda A División after a four-year absence.

He followed it up with a 24-goal campaign for Racing Santander II next season, wherein he also featured and scored for Racing's first-team in the 2019-20 Segunda A División.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

I-League Qualifiers: 10 Teams To Fight It Out For One Spot

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Indian football Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos