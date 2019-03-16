Come Sunday, and there will be a new Indian Super League champions. In its burgeoning existence, the ISL had become a duopoly of sorts between ATK and Chennaiyin, with both the teams lifting the glittering trophy alternately.

But after the final of the 2018-19 season, the trophy will find a new home – Bengaluru or Goa?

Path To The Final

As expected the two best teams, in every aspect, have deservedly qualified for the title clash. In the semis, Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United FC, while FC Goa made a mockery of Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru topped the table after the league phase, finishing above Goa on head-to-head record. Both the sides have 34 points from 18 matches with equal wins (10), draws (4) and defeats (4). But the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit took the top spot thanks to their league double over Goa, even though they have an inferior goal difference (29 to 22 as against 36 to 20).

In the semis, the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru lost the first leg 1-2 in Guwahati, but punished the Highlanders in Bengaluru, winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate. And against Goa, they will hope to repeat that league performance to exorcise the ghost of last year's final 2-3 defeat against Chennaiyin.

In another semi-final tie, the most prolific scoring side from Goa humbled Mumbai City 5-1 at their own backyard, then played lost the return leg by a solitary goal to settle the issue, 5-2 on aggregate. On Sunday, 2015 runners up Goa will get another chance to redemption.

Going by history, Bengaluru have the edge against Goa. In four meetings between the two teams, Bengaluru have won thrice while Goa's only win came in a tight clash (4-3) last season, in which Bengaluru were down to 10 men after goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent off.

Goa Focus

The in-form Goa will pin their hopes on 36-year-old star striker Ferran Corominas of Spain, who is the leading scorer this season, with 16 goals to his name.

Corominas has only got better as the tournament progressed and is in line for his second successive Golden Boot award. A good outing on Sunday will only help his cause.

Apart from the strikes, Corominas has seven assists to his credit. He will be a key player along with compatriot Edu Bedia, who has seven goals to his credit and six assists.

The duo form a lethal pair and can breach any defence on their day, and Bengaluru's could be no exception.

Two other important cogs in Goa's wheel are mid-fielders - Moroccon Hugo Boumous, who has five assists to his name, and 26-year old Manipur-born Jackichand Singh.

Added to these names, the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Zaid Krouch and Mandar Rao Dessai make Goa a formidable outfit and the Bengaluru defence could come under immense pressure.

Goa's defence would be manned by Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes and Lalhmangaih.

It would be also interesting to see whether Goa use the services of experienced custodian Laxmikant Kattimani or opt for Naveen Kumar, who also has been quite impressive this season.

While Bengaluru's Indian players are in better form, Goa's game is heavily dependent on their foreigners, especially Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh and Bedia and if they don't play well, Goa tend to suffer.

Focus Bengaluru

For Bengaluru, two important players who have the ability to change the course of a game anytime are Miku and the charismatic Chhetri.

Chhetri has so far netted nine goals and Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat would want him to be at his best and will expect the same from Miku, who has scored five times.

Bengaluru will also have high expectations from speedy winger Udanta Singh, who has so far struck five goals.

They also have an array of strong mid-fielders and defenders, who will have to be on their toes against an impressive FC Goa forward line.

The southern outfit also has in its ranks India's vastly experienced custodian Gurpreet, who has made 59 saves this season. He would be more than keen to maintain a clean sheet, but considering Goa's form it won't be an easy task.

