ISL: East Bengal Sign Arindam Bhattacharya From Arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

September 06, 2021
Arindam pipped Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh to win the Golden Glove award last season, keeping as many as 10 clean sheets and making 59 saves

PTI 06 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:47 pm
Arindam Bhattacharya poses with East Bengal short after completing his move from ATK Mohun Bagan on September 6, 2021.
Courtesy: East Bengal
2021-09-06T20:47:29+05:30

Putting speculation to rest, SC East Bengal on Monday announced the signing of ace goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, who was the bedrock of their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan's success last season. (More Football News)

"I'm glad to be here. I can't wait for the season to start, I want to win as many games as possible and keep as many clean sheets as possible," the 32-year-old said in an SCEB statement.

Arindam pipped Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh to win the Golden Glove award last season, keeping as many as 10 clean sheets and making 59 saves.

He further revealed that his family members are East Bengal supporters and it was a no-brainer when the opportunity came his way.

"At home, my father and my grandfather are East Bengal supporters, I've never played for East Bengal in my entire career spanning 16 years. So when the opportunity came along this time, I grabbed it with both hands."

Outlook Videos