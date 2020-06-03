ISL: Bengaluru FC Sign Pratik Chaudhari; Lalthuammawia Ralte Returns

June 03, 2020
Pratik Chaudhari, who turned out for Mumbai City FC last season, and Lalthuammawia Ralte -- who was previously a part of the Bengaluru FC squad from 2014 to 2018 -- put pen to paper on two-year deals with the Blues

IANS 03 June 2020
Pratik Chaudhari and Lalthuammawia Ralte
Courtesy: Twitter (@bengalurufc)
Bengaluru FC, on Wednesday, announced the signings of experienced campaigners in defender Pratik Chaudhari and goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte, ahead of their 2020-2021 Indian Super League season. (More Football News)

Chaudhari, who turned out for Mumbai City FC last season, and Ralte -- who was previously a part of the BFC squad from 2014 to 2018 -- put pen to paper on two-year deals with the Blues.

A versatile defender, Chaudhari started his career at Air India in 2011, before stints at Mohun Bagan, Mumbai FC, Rangdajied in the I-League. Bengaluru will be his fifth club in the Indian Super League, with the 30-year-old having turned out for Kerala Blasters, Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC, apart from the Islanders, in the past.

"It's always a nice feeling when you find out that one of the best clubs in the country is interested in you and I'm extremely glad that this deal has gone through. I hope to contribute to the team in any way that I can, and the opportunity to play among some of the best Indian and foreign players in the League is something I am excited about," said Chaudhari, following his move.

Ralte, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Bengaluru FC camp, having been a part of the side in four title-winning campaigns, and on the team that faced Air Force Club in the 2016 AFC Cup final. Since joining the Blues from Shillong Lajong in 2014, the 27-year-old has turned out for NorthEast United, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, and was most recently on loan at East Bengal FC.

Having handed fresh new deals to foreigners Juanan Gonzalez, Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado and youth prospects Leon Augustine, Parag Shrivas, Edmund Lalrindika, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh and Namgyal Bhutia, the signings of Chaudhari and Ralte mark the first of the Blues' incoming players for the new campaign.

