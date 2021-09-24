Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Sign Brazilian Striker Ygor Catatau On Season-long Loan

Catatau's move to Mumbai City FC will be his first experience playing outside of his native Brazil. The 26-year-old started his career with Madureira.

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Sign Brazilian Striker Ygor Catatau On Season-long Loan
Ygor Catatau said, 'Joining Mumbai City and coming to the ISL is a new challenge for me in my career and I'm extremely excited about it.' | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Sign Brazilian Striker Ygor Catatau On Season-long Loan
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T16:54:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 4:54 pm

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC have signed forward Ygor Catatau on a season-long loan from Brazilian side Madureira Esporte Clube. (More Football News)

The Brazilian striker started his professional career with Madureira before making the jump to the first team in 2015 and was loaned out to clubs like Barra da Tijuca and Boa Esporte in his initial years.

Catatau then signed on a one-season loan deal with CR Vasco da Gama, where he featured in the Brasileiro Série A and Copa do Brasil during the 2020/21 season.

Earlier in March 2021, the 26-year-old player was loaned to Série B side EC Vitoria, where he made 27 appearances for the club and scored three goals, including one assist to his name.

Catatau's move to Mumbai City FC will be his first experience playing outside of his native Brazil, stated a media statement issued by the club on Friday.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Ygor Catatau, on his part said, "Joining Mumbai City and coming to the ISL is a new challenge for me in my career and I'm extremely excited about it."

"For all of us at the club, we want to deliver in what I'm aware is going to be an important season for us," he added.

Tags

PTI Football Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City Football Transfer Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

PSG Vs Montpellier, Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Miss Back-to-back Ligue 1 Matches

PSG Vs Montpellier, Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Miss Back-to-back Ligue 1 Matches

Ex-Real Madrid Man Angel Garcia Becomes East Bengal Assistant Coach

Biennial World Cup: European Clubs Accuse FIFA Of Legal Breach

India Women Football Team To Play Multiple International Friendlies Abroad

IPL 2021: SRH Name Umran Malik As Short-term COVID-19 Replacement For Thangarasu Natarajan

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

IPL 2021, SRH Vs PBKS: Crisis-laden Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash With Struggling Punjab Kings

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR: Title Contenders Delhi Capitals Face Confident Rajasthan Royals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Sports

Hardik Pandya Getting Closer To Playing: Mumbai Indians Give Latest Update On All-rounder's IPL Return

Hardik Pandya Getting Closer To Playing: Mumbai Indians Give Latest Update On All-rounder's IPL Return

Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter Sherfane Rutherford's Father Dies, To Leave IPL Bubble

Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter Sherfane Rutherford's Father Dies, To Leave IPL Bubble

World Archery Championships: Three Indians Enter Individual Quarters

World Archery Championships: Three Indians Enter Individual Quarters

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai-based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On the stands today.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement