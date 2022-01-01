Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Eye Top Spot With Victory Against Struggling FC Goa

Kerala Blasters are fifth in the ISL 2021-22 table with 13 points from eight matches. A win over FC Goa will help them displace Mumbai City FC at the top of the standings. Kerala have remained unbeaten in their last seven games.

FC Goa players stretch during their training session ahead of the ISL 2021-22 clash against Kerala Blasters. | ISL

2022-01-01T22:52:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 10:52 pm

Kerala Blasters would look to continue their strong form and eye the top spot with a win against a struggling FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match on Sunday. (More Football News)

Kerala are fifth in the league table with 13 points from eight matches but have remained unbeaten in their last seven games.

Ivan Vukomanovic's charges have looked very good this season, especially in mid-field and attack. A win on Sunday will take them atop the league standings, displacing Mumbai City FC.

One of the main reasons for Kerala Blasters' success this season is the stability and balance their midfield duo of Jeakson Singh and Puitea add in both offence and defence.

Jeakson and Puitea are both good in possession and solid defensively. Jeakson is the one who sits behind usually, doing more defensive work and starting attacks. Puitea is the box-to-box midfielder who shuttles between defence and attack.

The likes of Alvaro Vazquez have done well in attack and Kerala can be confident with the arsenal they have against FC Goa who are struggling. “Every game for us is a final. We want to show Kerala Blasters is a tough team and build a strong side for the future of the club. We have no right to announce that we are going for title,” Vukomanovic said.

“We were second from the bottom last season. We are doing good now but you have to remain humble, shut up and continue working. If we are in a favourable position come the final stages of the season, we will see then.”

FC Goa haven't won in their last three matches and under Derrick Pereira lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last encounter. The Gaurs looked out of sorts in that game despite Jorge Ortiz marking his comeback into the side with a goal.

With two goals and three assists this season, Ortiz has more contribution compared to any other FC Goa player and the Spaniard has looked in good touch. FC Goa’s defending from set-pieces have been a bane as they have leaked nine goals from them so far.

“Blasters have some good strikers and against a team that are in form, we need to prepare to our strengths and I feel we have been gradually doing good in the last two games,” head coach Pereira said.

“Hopefully, we get out there and play for the three points. Edu Bedia has started training but we are yet to get a clearance from the medical team. Airan Cabrera is ruled out as he is still nursing his hamstring injury.” 

