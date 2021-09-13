ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Sign Scottish Midfielder Greg Stewart

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC has roped in attacking Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart for the upcoming season of the country's premier football tournament. (More Football News)

Stewart, a Scottish Premiership champion, is freshly arriving from a Rangers squad that finished 2020-21 season unbeaten on its way to the Scottish top division title, the club said on Sunday.

Rangers' breathtaking campaign was under the tutelage of former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

"I am so excited to see what this season has in store for us. It's a new adventure for me and one I am really looking forward to. It's going to be an amazing experience to work under Owen Coyle and give everything on the pitch to get silverware for Jamshedpur. Just can't wait to get started," Stewart said.

Prior to spending two seasons at the Scottish legacy club, the 31-year-old played for various clubs across Scotland and England.

The midfielder has made a total of 355 club appearances in his career.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said: "We were looking for a versatile and creative midfielder in the market to complete a menacing group of attacking players for our squad. Greg (Stewart) fits into that criterion perfectly. He comes with exemplary experience of playing in the biggest leagues across the UK.

"And of course, he had an amazing opportunity to play for one of the Glasgow giants which shows he has a strong and winning mentality."

Stewart began his career at Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship where he spent four seasons. After impressing with his first club, he moved to Dundee FC to play in the Scottish Premiership for three seasons.

Later, he moved to English club Birmingham City through which he enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen, where he finished runners-up in 2017-18 in the Premiership and Kilmarnock.

After finishing three seasons as a Birmingham player, Stewart made his move to Rangers.