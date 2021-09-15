ISL 2021-22: Iranian Midfielder Iman Basafa Pens Bengaluru FC Deal

Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 29-year-old has signed a contract that will run until the end of the 2021-22 season. (More Football News)

“Iman is our man! The Blues have acquired the services of Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa on a deal that runs until the end of the 2021-22 season,” the club tweeted. Basafa has represented his national side at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels but has never been capped by the senior team.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, Basafa said he was excited to contribute to the team's cause. “I’m excited for what lies ahead, for myself and for our team, and I hope to be able to contribute. BFC is a champion team with a good mentality, and I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and working hard for the season,” Basafa said.

Basafa, who started his youth career at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas, had several spells with teams in Iran's top divisions, before making his professional debut with Shahrdari Arak in 2012. He made his AFC Champions League bow with Esteghlal FC in 2014, and went on to play for Fajr Sepasi Shiraz, Malavan, Aluminium Arak and Pars Jonoubi Jam, racking up over a 100 appearances in the Azadegan League.

His stint with Bengaluru FC will be his first outside Iran. Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli feels Bafasa will add a lot of value to the club. “Iman is a player who is comfortable in different positions in the midfield. He's someone who has a physical presence, is good with his head, and possesses traits of a leader.

“He is also someone who likes to shoot from distance. With his experience and presence, he will strengthen the squad and we look forward to welcoming him soon,” said Pezzaiuoli.