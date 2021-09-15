Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports ISL 2021-22: Iranian Midfielder Iman Basafa Pens Bengaluru FC Deal

ISL 2021-22: Iranian Midfielder Iman Basafa Pens Bengaluru FC Deal

ISL 2021-22: Iranian Midfielder Iman Basafa Pens Bengaluru FC Deal
Iman Basafa played for Iran U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides but has never represented the senior team. | TOI

Basafa, who most recently represented Machine Sazi in the Persian Gulf Pro League, is Bengaluru FC’s 10th signing of the summer.

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Iranian Midfielder Iman Basafa Pens Bengaluru FC Deal
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T10:15:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 10:15 am

Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 29-year-old has signed a contract that will run until the end of the 2021-22 season. (More Football News)

“Iman is our man! The Blues have acquired the services of Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa on a deal that runs until the end of the 2021-22 season,” the club tweeted. Basafa has represented his national side at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels but has never been capped by the senior team.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, Basafa said he was excited to contribute to the team's cause. “I’m excited for what lies ahead, for myself and for our team, and I hope to be able to contribute. BFC is a champion team with a good mentality, and I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and working hard for the season,” Basafa said.

Basafa, who started his youth career at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas, had several spells with teams in Iran's top divisions, before making his professional debut with Shahrdari Arak in 2012. He made his AFC Champions League bow with Esteghlal FC in 2014, and went on to play for Fajr Sepasi Shiraz, Malavan, Aluminium Arak and Pars Jonoubi Jam, racking up over a 100 appearances in the Azadegan League.

His stint with Bengaluru FC will be his first outside Iran. Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli feels Bafasa will add a lot of value to the club. “Iman is a player who is comfortable in different positions in the midfield. He's someone who has a physical presence, is good with his head, and possesses traits of a leader.

“He is also someone who likes to shoot from distance. With his experience and presence, he will strengthen the squad and we look forward to welcoming him soon,” said Pezzaiuoli.

Tags

PTI Bengaluru Iran Football Bengaluru FC Indian Super League (ISL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who Will Be Captain In ICC T20 World Cup? BCCI Secy Jay Shah Gives His verdict

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who Will Be Captain In ICC T20 World Cup? BCCI Secy Jay Shah Gives His verdict

Afghanistan's Women Footballers Escape To Pakistan After Taliban Threat

Alyssa Healy Wants To Do A Rohit Sharma Across All Formats Of Cricket

What Makes Indian Pace Attack Different From Others? Dawid Malan Explains

No Bob Marley-Themed Shirts For Ajax In UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Bayern Munich Top Barcelona; Man United Lose, Romelu Lukaku Powers Chelsea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out Of AC Milan's UEFA Champions League Opener Against Liverpool

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Davis Cup: Low Bounce And Not-so-fast Court Surprises Indian Team In Finland

Davis Cup: Low Bounce And Not-so-fast Court Surprises Indian Team In Finland

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Sign Aussie Defender Tomislav Mrcela

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Sign Aussie Defender Tomislav Mrcela

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/