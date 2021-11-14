Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Announce Squad For New Indian Super League Season

Hyderabad also promoted a couple of promising youngsters in Mark Zothanpuia and Abdul Rabeeh from the reserve team who will now be a part of the first team squad for the club.

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Announce Squad For New Indian Super League Season
Hyderabad FC players celebrate Javi Siverio's birthday. | Courtesy: Twitter (@HydFCOfficial)

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Announce Squad For New Indian Super League Season
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T19:23:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 7:23 pm

Hyderabad FC on Sunday announced their final 26-man squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League, which will be held in three venues of Goa for the second successive season. (More Football News)

The 2020-21 season saw a number of players stand up and put in some brilliant performances for Manolo Marquez's side and he has up to 15 of the same players to work with, this time around as well.

Attacker Joel Chianese and midfielder Joao Victor are the two foreigners to continue with the club from last season, as Hyderabad made 11 new additions to their squad, ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Defender Juanan Gonzalez, midfielder Edu Garcia and attackers Bart Ogbeche and Javi Siverio are the four new additions to the overseas contingent at HFC.

Aaren D'Silva, Aniket Jadhav and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh are some of the exciting signings by the club in the off-season while the experience of Pritam Soraisam and Nim Dorjee Tamang makes the backline stronger.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Hyderabad also promoted a couple of promising youngsters in Mark Zothanpuia and Abdul Rabeeh from the reserve team who will now be a part of the first team squad for the club.

Keeping their focus on youth, Manolo Marquez's squad at Hyderabad FC continue to have as many as nine U23 players in the squad including five developmental players, with quite a few of them set to play a crucial role for the club in the upcoming ISL campaign.

Maintaining the continuity at the club, the first team staff and coaching staff has also remained the same from last season.

Hyderabad FC kick off their campaign with a clash against southern neighbours Chennaiyin FC on November 23 at the Bambolim Stadium.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte;
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang;
Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh;
Forwards: Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.

Tags

PTI Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Australia's Record Over New Zealand Doesn't Count - Aaron Finch

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Australia's Record Over New Zealand Doesn't Count - Aaron Finch

Asian Archery Championships: Rishabh Yadav Pips Mentor Abhishek Verma, Takes 3rd Place In Ranking Round

Greek Runner Runner Costas Gelaouzos Wins First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon

Chris Cairns 'Very Lucky To Be Alive', Says He Doesn't Know What Happens Going Forward

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final, Live Cricket Scores: Kane Williamson Breaks Free, New Zealand 76/1 (11)

WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Stars In Sydney Thunder’s Win, Disappointing Day For Shafali Verma

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Live Streaming: All Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo As Portugal Chase Qatar Ticket

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe Hits 4 Goals As France Rout Kazakhstan 8-0 To Qualify

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Advertisement

More from Sports

Eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ICC Likely To Award 2024 T20 World Cup To USA

Eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ICC Likely To Award 2024 T20 World Cup To USA

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Belgium Qualify After 3-1 Win Over Estonia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Belgium Qualify After 3-1 Win Over Estonia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Move Closer To Playoffs

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Move Closer To Playoffs

Brazilian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton To Start 10th

Brazilian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton To Start 10th

Read More from Outlook

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Indira to Shantiniketan, Pune To Fathom Diverse India

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Indira to Shantiniketan, Pune To Fathom Diverse India

Vikas Pathak / The context: the Lok Sabha was discussing the linguistic reorganization of states, and even as he backed the principle, Nehru cautioned members against linguistic chauvinism.

Remembering Sukumar Ray: The Children’s Favourite Whom Grown-Ups Discover Differently

Remembering Sukumar Ray: The Children’s Favourite Whom Grown-Ups Discover Differently

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The nonsensical world of Ray looks closer to an Orwelian or Kafkaesque one as one reads him as a grown-up

T20 WC Final, Live: New Zealand Reach 57/1 In 10 Overs

T20 WC Final, Live: New Zealand Reach 57/1 In 10 Overs

Koushik Paul / Get here live cricket scores and updates of New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai. NZ have never won a white-ball ICC tournament.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement