Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Greg Stewart Hat-trick Helps Jamshedpur Thrash Odisha FC 4-0

Greg Stewart scored three very different yet stunning goals in the 4th, 21st and 35th minutes after Peter Hartley's strike gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the third minute.

ISL 2021-22: Greg Stewart Hat-trick Helps Jamshedpur Thrash Odisha FC 4-0
Jamshedpur FC players celebrate during their ISL 2021-22 match against Odisha FC. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Greg Stewart Hat-trick Helps Jamshedpur Thrash Odisha FC 4-0
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T23:28:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 11:28 pm

Greg Stewart produced a spectacular first-half hat-trick as Jamshedpur FC breezed past Odisha FC 4-0 to climb to second place in the points table of the Indian Super League in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Stewart scored three very different yet stunning goals in the 4th, 21st and 35th minutes after Peter Hartley's strike gave the lead in the third minute.

The result means Jamshedpur leapfrogged from fifth to second in the points table with 11 points from six games. Odisha are in fourth position having nine points from five games.

Odisha were rocked inside the first four minutes. Hartley turned in a delightful Stewart corner into the right bottom corner, out jumping Vinit Rai after winning the flag-kick himself.

One minute later, Stewart made it 2-0 pouncing on a mistake from the Odisha defence and outfoxing Paul Ramfangzuava to then shimmy his way past another defender and let loose a right-footed effort that cannoned past Kamaljit Singh and into the top right corner.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The 31-year old Stewart, who won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers before his move to Jamshedpur, unleashed a stunning left-footed curling free-kick from 30 yards which bend in past a diving goalkeeper Kamaljit.

Stewart was in the form of his life, netting his hat-trick in the 35th minute after he strode past a few defenders and fired past the keeper at the far post.

The only downside in a perfect half for Owen Coyle's men was the injury to Alexandre Lima who beat a charging defender to shoot straight at the keeper but injured himself in the process.

The second half could not match up to the sizzling first period as Odisha players tried to create chances and open their goal account and narrow down the margin.

The Kiko Ramirez-coached side rang in the change bringing the likes of Nikhil Raj and Liridon Krasniqi to change their fortunes but in the end, it proved to be a horror night for them and one that found them wanting in defence and lack of ideas when struck by a Stewart blitzkrieg.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Jamshedpur FC Odisha FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

COVID-19 Hits EPL: Premier League Players To Undergo Daily Coronavirus Testing

COVID-19 Hits EPL: Premier League Players To Undergo Daily Coronavirus Testing

PAK Vs WI, 2nd T20: Pakistan Beat West Indies By Nine Runs, Take Series 2-0

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 4th Ton In Van; Kerala, MP In Knock-outs

ISL 2021-22: Litmus Test For Chennaiyin FC Defence Against Marauding Mumbai City

PAK Vs WI, 2nd T20: Pakistan Keep Calm To Beat West Indies; Take Series 2-0 — Highlights

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Share Spoils With South Korea In Opener

Paris Olympics 2024: Summer Games Opening Ceremony To Be Held On River Seine

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Starts With Facile Win, Lakshya Sen Survives

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: BCCI Refutes Reports Of Virat Kohli Skipping ODIs In South Africa

SA Vs IND: BCCI Refutes Reports Of Virat Kohli Skipping ODIs In South Africa

Live Streaming, Pakistan Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Live Streaming, Pakistan Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Ajay Singh Books 2022 CWG Berth With 81kg Gold

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Ajay Singh Books 2022 CWG Berth With 81kg Gold

PAK Vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali Set New Record For Pakistan In 1st T20I – Stat Highlights

PAK Vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali Set New Record For Pakistan In 1st T20I – Stat Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 172/8, Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 163 runs in the second match of the their three-match series in Karachi.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement