Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye 1st Win In Indian Super League, Face Odisha FC Test

Odisha FC, who won their first match 3-1 against Bengaluru FC courtesy Javi Hernandez's brace, will hope to continue their winning run while East Bengal will focus on bouncing back after a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby.

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye 1st Win In Indian Super League, Face Odisha FC Test
Manolo Diaz took his ISL bow in the most unceremonious way with East Bengal losing to ATK Mohun Bagan by three goals to nil. | Courtesy: Twitter (@sc_eastbengal)

Trending

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye 1st Win In Indian Super League, Face Odisha FC Test
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T22:30:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:30 pm

East Bengal will look to register their first win of this season's Indian Super League when they lock horns with high-flying Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Odisha FC, who won their first match 3-1 against Bengaluru FC courtesy Javi Hernandez's brace, will hope to continue their winning run while SC East Bengal will focus on bouncing back after a defeat to arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Our only intention is to win and grab the three points," SCEB coach Jose Manuel Diaz said at the pre-match press conference.

The Kolkata Derby can be an exhausting experience for the players both physically and mentally and the SCEB boss rued the lack of recovery time.

"We have to make changes to the team that played against ATK Mohun Bagan because the starters of that match only had one day to recover," he said.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Skipper Arindam Bhattacharya is set to miss the game against Odisha FC after suffering an injury during the ATKMB match.

Suvam Sen, who impressed after coming off the bench, will be handed a start, Diaz confirmed on Monday.

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach did not rule out starting defender Adil Khan against Odisha FC.

"Our only goal while choosing the team is to pick the best eleven who will win the match for SC East Bengal. Everyone in the squad will get opportunity going forward," Diaz said.

Diaz defended his strikers and said they did not get as many chances as they would've liked.

"Our strikers didn't get enough opportunities in the previous match because the team didn't play well enough to create the opportunities," he said.

Diaz, when asked about the strategy SCEB will look to implement, was quite straight-forward.

"We are concentrating on repeating the good things we did in the first match and avoiding the mistakes we committed in the last match," he signed off.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) East Bengal Odisha FC Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United 2-1 For Second Straight Win

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United 2-1 For Second Straight Win

Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Mittali Parulkar In Private Ceremony - VIDEO

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid Gives Kanpur Pitch Verdict After Disappointing Draw

Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh, Says Memories More Important Than Milestones

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps, Sri Lanka 113/1

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan Inch Closer To Big Win Against Bangladesh

Club World Cup 2021: FIFA Confirms Dates For Delayed Tournament In UAE

IPL Retention: Team-by-team Guide Ahead Of Deadline Day - All You Need To Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Omicron Hits Portuguese Football: 13 Test Positive For New Coronavirus Variant

Omicron Hits Portuguese Football: 13 Test Positive For New Coronavirus Variant

AUS Vs ENG 2021-22: England-born Josh Inglis Wants To Help Australia Win Ashes

AUS Vs ENG 2021-22: England-born Josh Inglis Wants To Help Australia Win Ashes

Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Manager Until End Of Season

Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Manager Until End Of Season

Omicron Scare And Indian Cricket: South Africa Tour Not Cancelled, BCCI Waiting For Govt Word On Overseas Travel

Omicron Scare And Indian Cricket: South Africa Tour Not Cancelled, BCCI Waiting For Govt Word On Overseas Travel

Read More from Outlook

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Named Successor

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Named Successor

Outlook Business Team / Elliott Management founder and billionaire investor Paul Singer had raised doubts if the outgoing CEO should be allowed to run two-publicly listed companies.

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Outlook Web Desk / WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is.

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement