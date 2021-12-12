Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC

The loss pushed Bengaluru FC to10th in the ISL 2021-22 table with four points from six matches. Goa are seventh having played five times and managing only five points. It was also Sunil Chhetri's 100th game in ISL.

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC
FC Goa's Devendra Murgaonkar celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC in ISL 2021-22 on Saturday. | ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T01:34:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 1:34 am

Bengaluru FC were pushed near the bottom place as FC Goa handed the Blues a third consecutive defeat, emerging 2-1 winners in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 fixture at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. (More Football News)

This was a second consecutive victory for the Gaurs in a match that saw two red cards and eight yellow cards. Ashique Kuruniyan (16th OG) scored his second own goal of the season, sending the Gaurs in an early lead before Cleiton Silva (45th) pegged them back with a sublime free-kick.

Devendra Murgaonkar (70th) helped his team regain the lead and scored the winner after going down to 10-men. Jorge Ortiz started the game on a bright note, being the source of several attacking opportunities.

He seemed to have got on the scoresheet in the 16th minute but the goal was accredited to Ashique Kuruniyan who got the last touch on a rebound. Glan Martins was the first player to go in the referee’s book as he got a yellow card early in the match.

Sunil Chhetri’s woeful start to the season continued as he missed an open goal from 12 yards in his 100th appearance. Roshan Naorem then picked up a yellow post the drinks break. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu fumbled an easy backpass a few minutes later but managed to clear it to avoid conceding an embarrassing goal.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Against the run of play, just before the halftime whistle, Cleiton Silva scored the equaliser with a curling free-kick from the left flank. Substitutes Prince Ibarra and Parag Shrivas were sent by Marco Pezzaiuoli at the break to make an impact. Danish Farooq received a yellow card for a late challenge on Dheeraj Singh.

In the 55th minute, goalscorer Ortiz received a red card for pushing Suresh Singh Wangjam after getting hit with a tackle from behind. The BFC midfielder also got booked along with Ibarra for reacting aggressively.

With 20 minutes left to play, Devendra Murgaonkar scored from close range, assisted by Ivan Gonzalez’s header after being left unmarked inside the box. Bruno Ramires and Parag also got booked later in the game for poor challenges before Suresh Singh received his second yellow and got sent off in the 84th minute.

Juan Ferrando’s men managed to hold on to their lead after the fourth official signalled six minutes of added time. As for the Blues, the fourth defeat in six matches piles even more pressure on the team to perform better in forthcoming games.

Bengaluru FC await the challenge of ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday, the outfit which is winless in their last three matches too. FC Goa will lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Saturday in a week’s time.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sunil Chhetri Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Bengaluru FC FC Goa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chelsea Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Blues Ride On Jorginho’s Late Penalty

Chelsea Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Blues Ride On Jorginho’s Late Penalty

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Penalty Hands Reds Victory

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate

Arsenal Vs Southampton: Gunners Drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang After ‘Disciplinary Breach’

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Grabs Pole Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton At Yas Marina Circuit

UEFA Scraps Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Encounter, Covid-Hit Spurs Risk Forfeit

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage: Couple Shares Goofy Pics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Who Is Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Who Is Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Read More from Outlook

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

Dr. Sarath Guttikunda / We must not allow analysis paralysis to postpone anti-pollution measures, but promote public transport, walking, cycling, etc, now.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Nathan Lyon is the seventh spin bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test. He joins Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the elite 400-club.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement