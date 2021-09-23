Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Croatian Forward Antonio Perosevic Joins East Bengal

Perosevic has represented the Croatian senior national team twice in 2017 and is East Bengal's sixth and final foreign signing.

ISL 2021-22: Croatian Forward Antonio Perosevic Joins East Bengal
Antonio Perosevic signs on the dotted lines for East Bengal ahead of ISL 2021-22 season. | East Bengal

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Croatian Forward Antonio Perosevic Joins East Bengal
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T18:48:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 6:48 pm

East Bengal on Thursday added teeth to their attack by acquiring the services of Croatia forward Antonio Peroševic on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season. (More Football News)

Peroševic joins East Bengal from Hungarian top division club Újpest FC, starting 13 games for them last season. The 29-year-old, who can also play on the wing, becomes Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's sixth and final foreign signing for the season.

Slovenian midfielder Amir Derviševic, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce, Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu and Dutch utility player Darren Sidoel are the other five overseas recruits.

“India is an amazing country and I have heard a lot about how passionate people are about football here. Especially, SC East Bengal and its fan base are much talked about. I have read up on them and I can't wait to pull on the red and gold shirt,” said Perosevic after putting pen-to-paper for East Bengal.

Perosevic has represented the Croatian senior national team in 2017, being capped twice. “I will look to help the team in whatever way I can and maintain the team spirit. I know the history attached to this club and I will do my best to uphold its legacy,” he added.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Perosevic started playing for the youth team of his hometown club Osijek in 2010. He made his senior team debut as a late substitute in a 2–0 win against Cibalia in the last round of 2009–10 season. Peroševic finished as Osijek's top league goalscorer with seven goals in the 2011–12 season.

Perosevic moved abroad after a successful spell at Osijek, turning out for Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia in 2017 before moving to Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on loan the following season.

“I have had a good conversation with the management and I am really looking forward to the new adventure. I am looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and all my teammates. I have also heard about the big derby against ATK Mohun Bagan, and that kind of game further motivates a player,” Perosevic told the East Bengal website.

East Bengal will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the ISL 2021-22 on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) East Bengal Jamshedpur FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

Puppy Love! Abhinav Bindra Gifts Neeraj Chopra 'Tokyo', Inspires Athletics Golden Boy For 'Paris'

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Herculean Task For Mithali Raj And Co To Save ODI Series

IPL 2021, RCB Vs CSK: Virat Kohli And Co Seek To Return To Winning Ways In Sharjah

World Cup Qualifiers: Brazilian Football Body Seeks Quarantine Waiver For EPL Players

Archery World Cup: Gold In Sight For Indian Women’s, Mixed Compound Teams in Yankton

Naomi Osaka, Struggling With Mental Health, Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open Tennis

Simona Halep, 2-Time Grand Slam Champion, Parts Ways With Coach Darren Cahill

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from Sports

T. Natarajan's Absence Did Not Hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Trevor Bayliss

T. Natarajan's Absence Did Not Hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Trevor Bayliss

La Liga: Karim Benzema Nets 200th League Goal As Real Madrid Rout Mallorca 6-1

La Liga: Karim Benzema Nets 200th League Goal As Real Madrid Rout Mallorca 6-1

Shreyas Iyer Respects Delhi Capitals’ Decision To Retain Rishabh Pant As Captain

Shreyas Iyer Respects Delhi Capitals’ Decision To Retain Rishabh Pant As Captain

League Cup: West Ham Show Manchester United Exit Door, Chelsea Cruise Into Next Round

League Cup: West Ham Show Manchester United Exit Door, Chelsea Cruise Into Next Round

Read More from Outlook

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Still Alive

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Still Alive

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Family of Hathras victim allege threat to their lawyer’s life. Cops deny allegations, claiming they are providing her an escort on trial dates

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / KKR are coming off a win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they keep that momentum against MI in Abu Dhabi tonight? Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR here.

NCW Takes Cognisance Of ‘Denied Entry’ To Woman In Delhi Restaurant For Wearing ‘Saree’

NCW Takes Cognisance Of ‘Denied Entry’ To Woman In Delhi Restaurant For Wearing ‘Saree’

Outlook Web Desk / The National Commission for Women has asked Delhi Police Commissioner to probe the incident, saying ‘Saree is a part of Indian culture'.

Advertisement