Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC To Start Campaign On Winning Note

Two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC escaped with a 1-0 win against Hyderabad in their opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Vladimir Koman scored the all-important goal.

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC To Start Campaign On Winning Note
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after Vladimir Koman scored a goal against Hyderabad FC during their Indian Super League 2021-22 match. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC To Start Campaign On Winning Note
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T22:30:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:30 pm

Chennaiyin FC pulled off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Vladimir Koman (66th minute) scored from the spot to give Chennaiyin a crucial lead, eventually sealing all three points as Hyderabad were left to rue their wastefulness in front of goal, especially in the first half.

READ: ISL 2021-22 - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad, whose average age of the Indian players in the lineup was just 24, was dealt a major blow early on with Halicharan Narzary limping off in under 10 minutes.

That did not deter their resolve to stamp their impression as former ATK Mohun Bagan man Edu Garcia's shot was cleared away in a hurry but Bartholomew Ogbeche could not follow through.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Chennaiyin had goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to thank for keeping the former champions in the game. The Himachal Pradesh-born was tested a few times but he emerged unscathed.

Hyderabad were in fact wasteful in the opportunities the brittle Chennaiyin defence gave them. Ogbeche missed more than handy chances but substitute Nikhil Poojary's work-rate near the box only gained him new admirers.

Kyrgyz playmaker Mirlan Murzaev almost gave Chennaiyin a glimmer of hope late in the first half, but his header went off-target from a darting cross in by Reagan Singh.

Chennaiyin carried over the momentum post the break. Mirlan Murzaev and Lallianzuala Chhangte proved hard to contain. Chhangte arguably had the best chance of the night when he beat Akash Mishra on the run, cut in and shot hard, only to be tipped off by Kaith.

New captain Anirudh Thapa then made it count for his side winning a penalty as he was brought down by Hitesh Sharma inside the box.

Former AS Monaco man Vlagyimir Koman stepped up to deliver a powerful piledriver that gave goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani no chance, breaking the deadlock with little over 20 minutes to play.

Chennaiyin led against the run of play, leaving Manolo Marquez to make four changes at a go. Joel Chianese, Javi Siverio, Sahil Tavora and young striker Rohit Danu were introduced in the 77th minute.

However, there wasn't to be another goal in the game.

Tags

PTI Football Indian Super League (ISL) Chennaiyin FC Hyderabad FC Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona Vs Benfica, Live Streaming: When And Where To Champions League Match

Barcelona Vs Benfica, Live Streaming: When And Where To Champions League Match

Villarreal Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: Watch Champions League Match

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Open Badminton, Day 2: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Start Campaign - Watch Live

Live Streaming Of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: India’s Full Schedule, Where To See Live

'No Pork, No Beef,' BCCI's 'Halal' Meat Diktat Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Test Infuriates Indians

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 After Rain-hit Day 3

Afghan Referee Sees No Fair Play In European Union Border Policies

AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Comeback Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series Delayed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

Jayanta Oinam / BCCI's catering and menu document has one section: 'IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL.'

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement