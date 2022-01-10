ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Thrash Holders Mumbai City 3-0 To Revive Season

Three first-half goals were more than enough for a resurgent Bengaluru FC to humiliate defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions in Fatorda, Goa on Monday. (More Football News)

The 3-0 win helped 2018–19 champions move to seventh place in the ISL 2021-22 standings with 13 points from three wins and four draws. For Mumbai, winless in the five matches including three heavy defeats, have conceded the top spot to Kerala Blasters. Also, both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC can overtake Mumbai after the end of the 11th round.

The defending champions have now collected only two points in the last five outings whereas Bengaluru are only three points away from fourth place in the points table.

Danish Farooq gave the Blues an early lead with an 8th-minute strike. Prince Ibara (23’, 45’) then made it 3-0 before the break with two towering headers.

Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was called into action early who saved two attempts from Cassio Gabriel and Bipin Thounaojam within minutes following the kick-off.

However, it was BFC that took the lead through Danish Farooq, whose left-footed drive from outside the box gave no chance to Phurba Lachenpa in goal.

Prince Ibara then joined the party after burying a header from close range to double the lead with only 23 minutes on the clock. The Congo striker made no mistake in finding the back of the net from a brilliant Roshan Naorem cross.

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men continued to pile more pressure on the Islanders and created several scoring opportunities around the half-hour mark.

In contrast, Des Buckhingam’s men could not manage to contain the deficit to two goals as Ibara scored again with a header, moments before the halftime whistle. Roshan Naorem was again the provider with an accurate corner which saw the tall forward leap the highest to head the ball.

The start of the second half saw more of the same, with BFC threatening to score.

However, Mumbai got more hold of the possession and created better chances to reduce the deficit. Sunil Chhetri was brought on to replace Ibara who left the pitch owing to an injury.

Five minutes past the hour mark, Mumbai's Apuia saw his half-volley from long-range hit the right-sided post and come out.

Ajith Kamaraj replaced Naorem who was struggling with a muscle issue late into the match.

The fourth official added five minutes for stoppages but Mumbai could not break the Bengaluru defence. The Blues held on to a well-deserved clean sheet and secured all three points in a sensational overall performance.

Bengaluru FC next face ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium on Saturday in a clash of former champions, while Mumbai City FC meet Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.