Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters Share Spoils After Bambolim Thriller

In a space of four minutes, Ashique Kuruniyan scored twice, but strangely for both sides. He opened the scoring in the 84th minute for Bengaluru FC, then levelled it in the 88th minute for Kerala Blasters in their ISL 2021-22 match.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters Share Spoils After Bambolim Thriller
Dejected Bengaluru FC players, in blue, react after Ashique Kuruniyan (22) scored an own goal during their ISL 2021-22 match against Kerala Blasters. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters Share Spoils After Bambolim Thriller
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T22:45:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 10:45 pm

Ashique Kuruniyan turned from a hero to a villain in a matter of four minutes when he found the opposition net but then scored an own goal as Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday. (More Football News)

Kuruniyan put Bengaluru ahead in the 84th minute only to do Kerala Blasters a favour four minutes later by scoring an own goal in nightmare of a match for him.

Bengaluru now have four points from three games while the Blasters still remain winless.

Marco Pezzauioli, on the back of the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Odisha, brought in more creativity with Iman Basafa being slotted into midfield. Cleiton Silva returned to lead the line.

Blasters too had a couple of changes. Puitea featured alongside Jeakson Singh in a double-pivot role as Alvaro Vazquez replaced Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Bengaluru remained on top with superior ball possession early on but Blasters had Jeakson Singh almost create a favourable chance under two minutes itself.

Kuruniyan's pace kept former teammate Harmanjot Singh Khabra on check with Basafa looking settled in dictating play from the centre of the pitch.

However, it was a battle of tactics with the Indian youngsters doing well. Vincy Barretto and Kuruniyan were involved in an intense tussle on the wings.

Bengaluru deployed the idea of stretching the game wide with Sunil Chhetri repeatedly threading the ball onto the flanks for Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh to bomb down the channels.

On the other side, Sahal Abdul Samad showcased some slick moves to beat Roshan Singh and cross inside the box.

But, Kuruniyan was equally adept at defensive duties, clearing off the danger, in the 23rd minute.

There were some clumsy attempts from both sides but neither was able to trouble the opposition goalkeeper too much in the first half.

It was a frantic ten minutes after the change of ends. Cleiton and Udanta combined well to keep Blasters anxious. First, the Brazilian shot wide and then lobbed the ball high over the bar.

Roles were reversed as Cleiton then found Udanta who blazed the ball wide. Surprisingly, Chhetri was substituted off at the hour mark, without having any substantial impact on proceedings.

The last ten minutes defined the script of the game. Kuruniyan found the ball on the edge of the box. After toying with Khabra, he shot on the angle and a spill from Albino Gomes saw the ball go into the net.

Moments later, it was an anti-climax. A cross from the left saw Leskovic pip goalwards but Kuruniyan, instead of clearing, shot right into his own net.

Tags

PTI Ashique Kuruniyan Sunil Chhetri Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Kerala Blasters Bengaluru FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club - Day 4 Statistical Highlights

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club - Day 4 Statistical Highlights

Lionel Messi Orchestrates PSG's Win Over Saint-Etienne As Neymar Suffers Injury

Frank Williams, Founder Of Formula One Team, Dies At 79

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Will Young Becomes Laughing Stock For Procrastination - WATCH

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Who Will India Sacrifice To Accommodate Virat Kohli?

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Says He's 'Been Colour Discriminated' All His Life

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Bangladesh Lead Pakistan By 83 Runs After Fascinating Day 3

Shreyas Iyer Plays Down India Record, Says 'Important Thing Is To Win Match'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha Set Up Intriguing Final Day

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha Set Up Intriguing Final Day

Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC Vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2021-22 Football Match - Preview

Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC Vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2021-22 Football Match - Preview

Pat Cummins 'Won't Go Into Detail' But Reveals He Shared Secrets In Interview

Pat Cummins 'Won't Go Into Detail' But Reveals He Shared Secrets In Interview

Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras Beat Flamengo In Extra Time To Retain Title

Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras Beat Flamengo In Extra Time To Retain Title

Read More from Outlook

Heavy Fines, Media Gag: Maharashtra Learns From Past As It Gears To Tackle Omicron

Heavy Fines, Media Gag: Maharashtra Learns From Past As It Gears To Tackle Omicron

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all the ministers in charge of the districts to tighten coordination with the local administration to ensure proper prevention of another Covid-19 outbreak.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Iyer Plays Down Record, Says 'Important Thing Is To Win Match'

Iyer Plays Down Record, Says 'Important Thing Is To Win Match'

Jayanta Oinam / Shreyas Iyer hit 105 and 65 against New Zealand to become the first Indian batter to score a century and half-century in his debut Test match.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

Advertisement