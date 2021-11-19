Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters In Six-Goal Thriller In Season Opener

Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna proved their worth in ATKMB's fine win against Kerala Blasters in Goa.

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters In Six-Goal Thriller In Season Opener
ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Kerala Blasters in the first match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Goa on November 19, 2021. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters In Six-Goal Thriller In Season Opener
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T23:21:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:21 pm

ATK Mohun Bagan put up a dominating display to beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Goa on Friday. (More Football News)

Hugo Boumous (3', 39') and Liston Colaco (50'), brought in for upwards of Rs 3.5 Crore, paid instant dividends by scoring in the goals. Roy Krishna (27' P), too did not fail to capitalise from the spot, yet again amongst the goals.

READ: ISL 2021-22 - All You Need To Know

For Blasters, young enigma Sahal Abdul Samad (24') thought he had equalised, but in vain.

Former FC Goa and Mumbai City FC star Boumous became the league's fastest scorer in an opening encounter, finding the net from outside the box within three minutes.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

ATK Mohun Bagan suddenly struggled to cope with the Blasters' retaliation. Rahul KP did well down the right flank, picking out an inch-perfect cross towards Sahal Samad just near the box, who drove in with aplomb.

That joy was short-lived as Roy Krishna won and converted the penalty just minutes after. Albino Gomes got nowhere close to the elite footballing brain of the Fiji-born forward.

The first half was sealed and delivered as Boumous capitalised on being left unmarked. He ventured out with precision, hit it across and through the keeper's legs to deliver a two-goal cushion.

Post the break, Liston Colaco curled in a delectable fourth goal with little help from Krishna, much to the delight of coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

The game entered into an even contest thereafter with the ball but ATK Mohun Bagan kept teasing the Blasters defenders.

Jorge Diaz (69') pulled a goal back out of nowhere for Blasters as ATK Mohun Bagan appeared a tad complacent in holding down their shape.

ATK Mohun Bagan would be happy with the performance considering Kerala Blasters entered the game with a robust pre-season.

Tags

PTI Roy Krishna Goa Football Indian football Kerala Blasters ATK-Mohun Bagan Indian Super League (ISL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AB De Villiers Gets Epic Tribute From Rashid Khan - Read Afghan Star's Message To Cricket's Retired Mr. 360

AB De Villiers Gets Epic Tribute From Rashid Khan - Read Afghan Star's Message To Cricket's Retired Mr. 360

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 5: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth In Semis - How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Live In India - Full Schedule

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Slams US President Joe Biden For 'Considering' Games Boycott

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Nervy Pakistan Beat Bangladesh To Take 1-0 Lead

Lewis Hamilton Pleads F1 To Raise Human Rights Issues Ahead Of Qatar Grand Prix

IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Fifties Seal T20 Series For India After Harshal Patel's 2/25 On Debut - Highlights

AB De Villiers Retires: Virat Kohli Says ‘Best Player Of Our Times’, Others Hail Cricket’s Mr 360

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha Face Tough Ask Against Resurgent Karnataka In Semifinals

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha Face Tough Ask Against Resurgent Karnataka In Semifinals

Live Streaming, European Football: Bayern Munich Look To Extend Bundesliga Lead; Monaco Vs Lille In France

Live Streaming, European Football: Bayern Munich Look To Extend Bundesliga Lead; Monaco Vs Lille In France

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Confident Tamil Nadu Face Unbeaten Hyderabad In Last-Four Clash

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Confident Tamil Nadu Face Unbeaten Hyderabad In Last-Four Clash

Asian Archery Championships: Indians Bow Down To Korea In Finals, Finish Campaign With 7 Medals

Asian Archery Championships: Indians Bow Down To Korea In Finals, Finish Campaign With 7 Medals

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ: Rahul, Rohit Fifties Seal T20 Series For India

IND Vs NZ: Rahul, Rohit Fifties Seal T20 Series For India

Koushik Paul / An opening stand of 117 between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped India get past New Zealand's 153/6 by 7 wickets and take 2-0 lead in 3-match series.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement