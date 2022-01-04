Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot

Hyderabad FC have 15 points to their credit from the eight games they have played in the Indian Super League 2021-22 so far, while ATK Mohun Bagan have 14 points in their kitty from as many games.

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot
ATK Mohun Bagan have won four games and lost two in Indian Super League 2021-22. | Photo: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T19:41:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:41 pm

Back to the winning ways after Juan Ferrando took charge, ATK Mohun Bagan would look to jump to the top of the table when they take on high-flying Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match in Margao, Goa on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Since Ferrando took over from Antonio Lopez Habas, ATKMB have got back to winning ways, extending their run to two games after the last outing against FC Goa.

The Mariners are back in the top four with 14 points from eight matches but in Hyderabad, they will face an opponent who are on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Placed second in the league standings, Hyderabad will go top of the table if they beat ATKMB as they are one point adrift of table-toppers Mumbai City FC having 15 in their kitty from eight matches.

Even if the Manolo Marquez-coached side draw, they will go to the top riding with a better goal difference.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

For ATK Mohun Bagan, the motivation is the same because if they win against Hyderabad, they will also go to the top of the heap. Mumbai City lost to Odisha last night leaving the fight for the top spot open.

Ferrando relished the opportunity in potentially taking ATK Mohun Bagan to the top.

"All games are important but it is a great opportunity for us and the club because they have been working hard the last two weeks, it is a pleasure for me," he said.

"It will be an amazing game. We have similar styles. Hyderabad too likes to play football. They have good players."

For ATKMB, Liston Colaco has been in the form of his life. The 23-year old is their best player at the moment and has netted five goals already, making him the highest Indian scorer in the league this season.

Liston scored in his second successive game in a 2-1 win over FC Goa. He became the first Indian to win more than one Hero of the Match awards this season.

In the last match, Liston scored one of the goals of the season and against his old club Hyderabad, there will be no shortage of motivation for the Goa boy.

However, the Nizams have one of the toughest defenses to break down this season. They have conceded seven goals, the fewest by a team this season.

Hyderabad have kept only one clean sheet so far. However, they have not yet conceded more than one goal in any of the matches they have played.

In their last game, Hyderabad recorded their biggest ever win in the ISL when they beat Odisha FC 6-1.

At the heart of their goal-scoring spree has been Bartholomew Ogbeche who scored a brace in the last outing, taking his tally to eight goals in eight games so far. The Nigerian is currently leading in the golden boot race.

"He is a great player. He has a lot of experience in a lot of countries, including India, with 4 clubs in 4 seasons," Marquez said about Ogbeche's impact.

"He has scored goals in every team even in Mumbai last season when he was not first choice. He has 8 goals now, the same which he had at Mumbai last season. He is an important player for us but he also requires the support of the entire team."

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) ATK-Mohun Bagan Hyderabad FC Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Enters Record Books With Seven-wicket Haul

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Enters Record Books With Seven-wicket Haul

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Saga Over, Serbian To Defend Title In Melbourne

ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022: Four Zimbabwe Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19

Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Naomi Osaka Begins New Season With Win Over Alize Cornet

Strength And Conditioning Coach Made Huge Difference, Says India Goalie Aditi Chauhan

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shadul Thakur Leaves South Africa At 102/ 4 - Lunch

ATP Cup 2022: Alexander Zverev Helps Germany Beat US 2-1, Italy Blank France 3-0

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Stuart Broad Replaces Ollie Robinson As Only England Change For Sydney Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Stuart Broad Replaces Ollie Robinson As Only England Change For Sydney Test

Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Pietersen, Former England Captain, Says 'Strict Bio-Bubbles Needs To Be Abolished'

Kevin Pietersen, Former England Captain, Says 'Strict Bio-Bubbles Needs To Be Abolished'

Sania Mirza, Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Register Contrasting Victories In Adelaide

Sania Mirza, Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Register Contrasting Victories In Adelaide

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Lose Early Wickets In 2nd Innings

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Lose Early Wickets In 2nd Innings

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement