Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters are at the second spot in ISL 2021-22 points table with 17 points to their credit from 10 games, while Odisha FC are at the eighth spot in the table with 13 points.

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC
A win in Wednesday's game against Odisha FC can take Kerala Blasters to top of ISL 2021-22 points table. | Photo: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T23:10:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:10 pm

A resurgent Odisha FC will have their task cut out against in-form Kerala Blasters when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Odisha beat Mumbai City FC in their last outing to get back to winning ways after a spell of underwhelming performances.

The Kiko Ramirez-coached side looked sharp in attack and also held firm at the back in the high-scoring encounter.

They now find themselves in the eighth spot in the points table with 13 points from nine games.

In Kerala Blasters, Odisha will have an opponent who are brimming with confidence after making it to the top of the table for the first time in seven years.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

They beat Hyderabad FC in their last game to extend their winning run to nine games, finishing the first half of the season in the best way possible.

Alvaro Vazquez has continued to fire for Kerala, netting his fourth goal of the campaign in the last game. Adrian Luna is another Kerala player who has enjoyed a rich vein of form.

Captain Jessel Carneiro is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury. There are doubts over Harmanjot Singh Khabra's participation in the match as well but full back Nishu Kumar is almost certain to feature from the start.

For Odisha, skipper Jerry Mawihmingthanga has sharpened their arsenal. He scored two goals and provided one assist in Odisha's 4-2 win over Mumbai City and has looked extremely impressive.

However, Odisha's concern would be their leaky backline. They have conceded 22 goals in their nine games and have the joint-worst defensive record in the league along with NorthEast United.

The match is expected to be a high-scoring affair as both Kerala and Odisha like to score goals.

In the first leg, Kerala edged past Odisha 2-1 and all three goals came from open play.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Kerala Blasters Odisha FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli, Kagiso Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats Highlights

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Defiant Virat Kohli Lead India's Fightback — Tea Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with the apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement