Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil

Franjo Prce (17th) scored a delightful opener for East Bengal while Peter Hartley (45+3) equalised for Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League 2021-21 opener.

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil
East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic controls the ball during their ISL 2021-22 football match against Jamshedpur FC. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T01:24:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 1:24 am

East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC played out an intense 1-1 draw in Indian Super League (ISL) in Vasco, Goa on Sunday. (More Football News)

Both goals came from set pieces.

Croatian defender Franjo Prce (17th) scored a delightful opener for the Red and Golds while Peter Hartley (45+3) equalised at the stroke of half time for the Men of Steel.

Jose Manuel Diaz started in a classic 4-4-2 formation with Hira Mondal and Lalrinliana Hnamte making their ISL debuts for SC East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC sported a rather familiar look with new attacking duo of Jordan Murray and Greg Stewart named on the bench.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The opening few exchanges saw two youngsters impress particularly. Boris Singh made his mark in an attacking role for Jamshedpur while debutant Hnamte had a shot on target early for the Kolkata giants.

However, it was centre back Franjo Prce that found the opener. Bikash Jairu swung in a corner that goalkeeper Rehenesh TP managed to parry off. Antonio Perosevic brought it back into play for Hnamte to lay it in for Prce, whose back volleyed effort found its way into the net.

Jamshedpur, eager to get back, had Nerijus Valskis press upfront. The only time Valskis came close to scoring was around the half-hour mark when his shot grazed wide of the post.

Peter Hartley left it till the brisk of half-time to level scores. Alex Lima's flag-kick had Valskis flick it off for his captain who appeared to shoulder the ball past Arindam Bhattacharja, as SC East Bengal were left to rue their defensive error.

Ishan Pandita and Komal Thatal's introduction in the second half gave an impetus to Valskis. The Lithuanian had a shot saved by last season's Golden Glove winner Arindam after Ishan had a near sniff at goal.

Even Diaz tried his hands at substitutions. Amir Dervisevic and Jackichand Singh replaced Daniel Chima and young Hnamte around the hour mark.

Murray was brought in for Valskis with 20 minutes to go but both teams displayed extraordinary discipline in the second half. Jamshedpur, though, looked increasingly favourites but could not pose a serious threat.

SC East Bengal next face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby at this ground on Saturday.

Tags

PTI Goa East Bengal Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Closes Gap With Max Verstappen After Dominating Win

IND Vs NZ 2021: Rohit Sharma And Co Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs In 3rd T20I, Complete Series Whitewash

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Dead Rubber? No Problem, In COVID Times Kolkata Fans Have A Reason To Smile

Qatar Grand Prix: Advantage Lewis Hamilton As F1 Leader Max Verstappen Gets Grid Penalty

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20: 11 Arrested Near Eden Gardens Ahead India Vs New Zealand Cricket Match

IND Vs NZ 2021, 3rd T20: India Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

Peng Shuai VIDEO: Missing Chinese Tennis Star Seen At Youth Tournament In Beijing

Peng Shuai VIDEO: Missing Chinese Tennis Star Seen At Youth Tournament In Beijing

Manchester United Fire Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Premier League Setbacks

Manchester United Fire Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Premier League Setbacks

BAN Vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Personally Apologises To Afif Hussain - WATCH

BAN Vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Personally Apologises To Afif Hussain - WATCH

Read More from Outlook

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Prasoon Joshi / Poet-writer Prasoon Joshi’s heart-felt essay on the joys of adoption and parenthood

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

3rd T20: IND Hammer NZ By 73 Runs, Complete Series Sweep

3rd T20: IND Hammer NZ By 73 Runs, Complete Series Sweep

Koushik Paul / After posting 184/7, India dismissed New Zealand for 111 in 17.2 overs in the third and final T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It's India 3-0 New Zealand.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Naseer Ganai / Mehbooba Mufti while holding a protest demonstration against the recent killings in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area said: ‘We believe there was no militant and three civilians were killed’.

Advertisement