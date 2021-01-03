January 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL 2020-21, Match 45 Report: SC East Bengal Strike Right Notes To Beat Odisha FC 3-1, Secure First-ever Win

ISL 2020-21, Match 45 Report: SC East Bengal Strike Right Notes To Beat Odisha FC 3-1, Secure First-ever Win

SC East Bengal kick-started the new year on a bright note as they saw off Odisha FC 3-1 to bag their first win in the Indian Super League

PTI 03 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL 2020-21, Match 45 Report: SC East Bengal Strike Right Notes To Beat Odisha FC 3-1, Secure First-ever Win
Finally, a win for East Bengal
Courtesy: Twitter (@IndSuperLeague)
ISL 2020-21, Match 45 Report: SC East Bengal Strike Right Notes To Beat Odisha FC 3-1, Secure First-ever Win
outlookindia.com
2021-01-03T20:44:07+05:30

SC East Bengal finally made the right moves to beat a lacklustre Odisha FC 3-1 and secure their first win in their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) season in Vasco, Goa on Sunday. (More Football News)

In the basement battle, the Red-and-Gold scored through Anthony Pilkington (12th) and Jacques Maghoma (39th) to give them a 2-0 cushion at half time at the Tilak Maidan.

The Kolkata heavyweights maintained their high intensity before their latest Nigerian recruit Bright Enobakhare sealed the issue with a terrific 88th minute strike.

Odisha FC (two points) pulled one back through Diego Mauricio in the injury time (90+3rd minute), but it was not enough as they suffered a sixth defeat to remain at the bottom of the 11-team table, winless in last eight matches.

SCEB's win in their maiden ISL season came in their eighth match as they climbed to ninth place ahead of Kerala Blasters with six points, while Odisha remained winless.

Everything fell in place for the Robbie Fowler-coached side from the start.

Fowler made two changes to his line-up as Surchandra Singh and Sehnaj Singh were replaced by Milan Singh and Raju Gaikwad.

It was the season's debutant, Gaikwad, who initiated the goal-scoring move with a nice long throw-in near the post.

The ball bounced in towards the far post where Pilkington capitalised on a defensive lapse to rise above the man at the far post before calmly heading it in.

The goalkeeping, too, was spot on from Debjit Majumder who effected a couple of spectacular saves to ensure they retained their lead.

Manuel Onwu directed a perfect header goalwards but Majumder averted the danger in the 17th minute.

Two minutes later, Majumder was at it again, and this time he denied a Diego Mauricio header from the right side of the box.

East Bengal went on to double their lead with Matti Steinmann providing the assist to Maghoma who made a powerful run and got past two OFC defenders before making a fine finish from an acute angle.

Luck, too, eluded the Odisha team on more than one occasion and, in the 57th minute, Jerry's shot from an Onwu assist hit the upright.

In the 61st minute, Jacob Tratt's header bounced to beat the SCEB goalkeeper Majumder but not the woodwork.

Fowler pressed Enobakhare in place of Maghoma in the 73rd minute and the 22-year-old Nigerian scored on his debut in what was a fine team effort by the SCEB forwards.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

World No. 1 Kento Momota Tests Positive For COVID-19, Japan Pulls Out Of Thailand Badminton Events

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football East Bengal Odisha FC Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos