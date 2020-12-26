ISL 2020-21, Match 40 Preview: Kerala Blasters Target First Win, Hyderabad Look To Bounce Back

Still chasing their first victory of the season, Kerala Blasters need to be more attacking when they clash with Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium here on Sunday. (More Football News)



Both sides have played six matches so far with seventh-placed Hyderabad FC sitting just two places above Kerala Blasters on the table, but with a difference of six points.



While Kerala have suffered three defeats, the Nizams saw their unbeaten streak end in their previous game against Mumbai City.



Although conceding goals has been an issue plaguing Kerala Blasters since the start of the season, their attack is also yet to click. They have attempted just 54 shots in the season so far -- the lowest by a team -- and have also created the least chances per 90 minutes.



Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna expects his side to make improvements but knows they won't have it easy against Hyderabad.



"Every game is difficult. Hyderabad had positives in the last match (against Mumbai). They didn't play bad but they lost. So yes, we are expecting a tough challenge but we are training well," said Vicuna.



"We are improving and taking steps forward. I have confidence we are going to play a good match."



Hyderabad will be aiming to expose Kerala’s vulnerable backline, which has the second-worst defensive record this season.



On the defence front, Manuel Marquez's side has also been struggling as of late. Five of the six goals they conceded this season have come in the last three games.



Unlike Hyderabad, who have been reliant on Aridane Santana for goals, Kerala have had six unique goal scorers -- joint-most alongside Bengaluru FC. This presents a tricky challenge for Hyderabad.



"They (Kerala) have very good players and maybe they deserve more points than they have," said Marquez.



"They have great players in all positions from the goalkeeper until the forwards and the coach (Vicuna) won the I-League last season. For sure, it will be an equal game. Let's see what happens."





