ISL 2020-21, Match 28 Preview: Jamshedpur FC Keen To Extend 6-Match Unbeaten Run Against FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC would look to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they take on a struggling FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco in Goa on Wednesday. (More Football News)

After their opening-day defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Owen Coyle's men have put up a strong fight and have managed to remain unbeaten in their last six games. They have conceded just one goal in last three matches, keeping two clean sheets and are placed fifth with 10 points.

And coach Coyle is delighted with the work ethic and attitude his squad has shown so far.

"Every game, the boys have been stronger. We have tried to look into areas, we had to address. And the boys have responded. When you have a group like that, you can achieve good results," he said.

The match will see a clash between the two top scorers of the ongoing season -- Igor Angulo (Goa) and Nerijus Valskis (Jamshedour) -- who are tied on six goals apiece.

Both the players are crucial for their respective sides. Both Angulo and Valskis have scored 75 per cent of their team's goals, which highlights their sides' reliance on them.

Suffering from a spate of injuries, Jamshedpur FC will be bolstered by the return of Aitor Monroy from suspension.

"It's always nice when you get quality players. (Aitor) He is a gifted player and sets an example for the younger players.

"We still have players ready to step in. We do have attacking options and we have to be at our very best against a good side because Goa certainly are," Coyle said.

The Scot stressed that his side will have to give their best from the first minute against the home team.

"FC Goa, they have some very talented individual players who can create problems. We will have to solve the problems on the field and look to give them problems," he said.

Goa, on the other hand, have eight points and are lying in the seventh spot. They have struggled so far, with defense being their biggest weakness.

In their last two games, Goa have faced 29 shots out of which 10 have been on target. They have now lost two games on the trot.

But coach Juan Ferrando has set his sights on the future rather than dwelling on the past.

"For us, the focus is on present and it's on Jamshedpur. Of course, I am sad. But we can't change the past. In our mentality, we decide on one plan and one way which we will keep a secret until tomorrow," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine