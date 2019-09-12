Is This The Greatest Ever Catch? Cricket World Takes Note Of Ruturaj Gaikwad's Stunning Fielding Effort - WATCH

﻿
A video of the catch orchestrated by Ruturaj Gaikwad, which has clocked more than three million views, has started doing the rounds online again. Even though the commentators were heard mistakenly saying the name of another player, Rahul Tripathi, worried fans were quick to point out the mistake, and took to social media sites generously to highlight to mistake

Outlook Web Bureau 12 September 2019
This is one for the ages!
Fans took some six months to realise Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad's fielding brilliance. And now cricket fans are claiming that the catch taken during a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in March is possibly the greatest ever. (More Cricket News)

A video, which has clocked more than three million views, has started doing the rounds online again. Even though the commentators were heard mistakenly saying the name of another player, Rahul Tripathi, worried fans were quick to point out the mistake, and took to social media sites generously to highlight to mistake.

Meanwhile, watch the catch here:

It happened off the final delivery of Railways' chase of 178 runs against Maharastra. Railways number ten Manjeet Singh lofted the ball and it was sailing over the long-off boundary, until Gaikwad came flying from nowhere to pull it back and relayed it to his team-mate to complete the catch.

That's just the first-hand account. Watch again, and it revealed the stunning aspect of the catch.

After plucking the ball, Gaikwad realised that he's already out of bound and mid-air. But before landing, he made sure that the ball was relayed to Divyang Himganekar with a
back-handed throw.

Watch the physics-defying act here, again:

Impressed with the effort, England bowler Stuart Broad took to Twitter to share the video, with a caption: "That is absolutely outrageously brilliant".

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson, who recently applied for India's top job, wrote: "you need to put aside a minute of your life to watch this catch".

Maharashtra won the Super League Group A match by 21 runs on March 21, 2019 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Gaikwad, 31, featured in India A team which defeated South Africa A in the recent unofficial One Dayers.

