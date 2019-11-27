Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Is MS Dhoni An Ideal Husband? Former Captain Spills Family Secret In Tell-All Marriage Talk

Is MS Dhoni An Ideal Husband? Former Captain Spills Family Secret In Tell-All Marriage Talk

Offering a more a serious take on marriage later, former India captain MS Dhoni said the relationship gets stronger with age

PTI 27 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Is MS Dhoni An Ideal Husband? Former Captain Spills Family Secret In Tell-All Marriage Talk
Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi at a BCCI event.
File Photo - BCCI
Is MS Dhoni An Ideal Husband? Former Captain Spills Family Secret In Tell-All Marriage Talk
outlookindia.com
2019-11-27T12:17:42+0530

He is the quintessential 'Captain Cool' on the cricket field but at home, Mahendra Singh Shoni says it's his wife Sakshi who calls the shots and he never comes in the way as "I know I can be happy only if she is happy". (More Cricket News)

Speaking at an event in Chennai, the 38-year-old former captain, who led India to two world titles and is currently on a sabbatical, joked about marriage and love. He married Sakshi in 2010.

Read: Dhoni Decide Future After IPL

"All men are like lions until they get married," he said much to the amusement of a packed hall at an event organised by matrimonial site 'BharatMatrimony' on Tuesday night.

"I am like an ideal husband...I let my wife do everything. I know I can be happy only if my wife is happy. My wife will only be happy if I say yes to anything and everything that she says," he added.

Offering a more a serious take on marriage later, Dhoni said the relationship gets stronger with age.

"...the real essence of marriage is once you cross 50. Once you are 55, I would say that's the real age for love. That's where you get slightly away from whatever your daily routine is," he said.

There has been intense speculation about the future of the Jharkhand stumper, who has been away from the game since India's semi-final exit from the ICC World Cup in England in July.

He has already missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He will also be skipping the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

A source close to the player on Tuesday said that he will take a call on his future only after the IPL next year.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Sakshi Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Cricket Sports
Next Story : Wish You Were Here! Pink Floyd Classic Never Felt More Relevant As Michael Clarke Remembers 'Brother' Phillip Hughes
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement