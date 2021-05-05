May 05, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Irfan, Yusuf Pathan Cricket Academy To Provide Fee Meals To COVID-hit People Of South Delhi

Irfan, Yusuf Pathan Cricket Academy To Provide Fee Meals To COVID-hit People Of South Delhi

Delhi has emerged as one of the worst-hit cities as India grapples with a deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic, leaving hospitals overflowing with patients

PTI 05 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Irfan, Yusuf Pathan Cricket Academy To Provide Fee Meals To COVID-hit People Of South Delhi
Irfan Pathan had himself contracted the virus in March, after playing in the Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur.
Courtesy: Twitter
Irfan, Yusuf Pathan Cricket Academy To Provide Fee Meals To COVID-hit People Of South Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-05-05T17:19:54+05:30

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Wednesday his cricket academy will provide free meals to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Delhi. (More Cricket News)

Delhi has emerged as one of the worst hit cities as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the pandemic, leaving hospitals overflowing with patients.

"While the nation is in the midst of second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi," Irfan tweeted.

Irfan, who was a high-quality swing bowler and an useful batsman, played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India during a fairy successful international career.

The 36-year-old all-rounder had himself contracted the virus in March, after playing in the Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur.

His elder brother Yusuf had also tested positive for the highly contagious virus after playing in the same tournament.

In a humanitarian gesture, Irfan and Yusuf had donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Earlier this year, their father Mehmood Khan also extended his support in the fight against the unprecedented crisis, providing COVID-19 patients with free food through his charitable trust.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Arsenal Vs Villarreal: Mikel Arteta Urges Gunners To Ignore Takeover Talk And 'Embrace' Europa League Challenge

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Irfan Pathan Yusuf Pathan Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos