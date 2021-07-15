Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Match

Ireland registered their first-ever win over South Africa in the second ODI match on Tuesday. On Friday, they can complete a historic series win against the Proteas. But it will be a tough ask for Andrew Balbirnie & Co, who so emphatically handed their visitors a 43-run defeat to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first match was a no result. (More Cricket News)

Balbirnie led with the example, scoring 102 off 117 balls as Ireland scored 290/5. Harry Tector (79 off 68) and George Dockrell (45 off 23) helped the hosts finish with a flourish against a top-bowling attack, featuring the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, etc.

Despite a poor start to the chase, South Africa kept themselves thanks to Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 84 and 49 runs respectively. But none of the six Irish bowlers used by Balbirnie strayed as they kept the Proteas in check. Mark Adair, Joshua Little and Andy McBrine claimed a brace each.

Having tasted a good win, Ireland will go all out to complete the task. For the visitors, another defeat will damage their reputation irreparably. Expect Quinton de Kock to return.

The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League, which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

As things stand, Ireland are fifth in the table with 35 points -- 11 matches, three wins, seven defeats and one no result. South Africa are 11th with 14 points -- five matches, one win, three defeats and one no result.

Head-to-head: They have met six times. South Africa lead 5-1, with one no result.

Match and telecast details

Match: Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date: July 16 (Friday), 2021

Time: 3:15 PM IST/ 10:45 AM Local

Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin

TV Telecast: Not available in India. Ireland/UK - BT Sport; North America - Willow; Sub-Saharan Africa: - SuperSport; Australia - Fox Sports; New Zealand - Sky NZ.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required).

Playing XIs in the last match

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavum (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Mark Adair, Graham Kennedy, Curtis Campher.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin.

