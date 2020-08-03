IPL With Chinese Sponsors: Angry Indian Cricket Fans Call For #BoycottIPL

"Can you watch IPL with sponsors from the country that killed our soldiers 45 days ago?" this is one of the overwhelming questions doing the rounds of all cricket talks on Monday, a day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to retain all its sponsors. (More Cricket News)

What was supposed to be good news for cricket fans, that the Indian Premier League will be held, has become a matter of right or wrong, and about patriotism. As it stands, the world's premier T20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates in September-November despite the coronavirus pandemic.

But Indian fans, possibly the most vociferous one, are not happy. Not because, there's a real existential crisis thanks to another 'Chinese import' in coronavirus, but for the gleaming sponsors, which no doubt will have more airtime than the cricketers themselves during the 53-day desert carnival.

And the result, #BoycottIPL! Here are some reactions to BCCI's not so popular decision:

#Anti_National_IPL#BoycottIPL



I will boycott this ipl if bcci didn't remove these chinese name

What about you

RT if you would boycott ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/iPMWbEO2vj — Vishal Singh (@VishalS86525394) August 3, 2020

If they can't boycott their chinese sponsers,

We will be overwhelmed to boycott The whole @IPL ðÂÂÂÂ¡#BoycottIPL — Archisman Das (@archi_sman) August 2, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a business & those running this biz are insensitive towards the nation and it’s security concerns. Whole world is boycotting China, IPL is sheltering them. They should understand that nothing is above nation, not even cricket. Ppl may #BoycottIPL https://t.co/6nyjJ1nCSE — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) August 2, 2020

#IPL2020#BoycottIPL

IPL Governing Council Meeting Update (UAE) :-



1. Clearance from Indian Government

2. Start -> 19th September

End -> 10th November

3. All Night Match (7.30 pm)

4. Title sponser -> Vivo

5. Squad Limit -> 24

6. But Why Remain Chinese Sponsors ?? pic.twitter.com/n8Yvyv0gxy — KARTIK CHANDRA BEHERA (@ItsKartik6026) August 3, 2020

Dear @BCCI I can't afford @IPL boycott ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ please do something. I know about the partnership with vivo but think about our brave soldiers who lost their lives. #IPL #BCCI — Rajan Nath (@rajannath22) August 3, 2020

No patriotic Indians should do business with Pakistan. NSA. Ajit Doval’s son has a Pakistani & a Saudi business partner. Let’s boycott all Chinese goods IPL run by Jay Shah son of Amit Shah keeps Chinese sponsors — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 3, 2020

#BoycottIPL is trending

Le ambani who bought all the umpires: pic.twitter.com/90HOSkDlSB — Junayed (@viratfever18) August 3, 2020

#BoycottIPL@BCCI @SGanguly99



I hardly miss any match of Indian Cricket Team or IPL matches.



This time I will not until Chinese firms are removed.



Nation is above Cricket. pic.twitter.com/ky8Xaq6rXu — Sanjay Dhar (@sanjaydhar80) August 3, 2020

Shame on you bluddy begger.Beggers better than your money hungry thoo @BCCI#BoycottIPL — à²¶à²¾à²ÂÂà²¤à²°à²¾à²ÂÂà³ÂÂ.à²ÂÂà²¨à³ÂÂà²¨à²¡à²¿à²ÂÂ (@ShantharajuRaj2) August 2, 2020

WOW So @IPL can retain #Vivo as its sponsor while I uninstall all #chineseapps from my phone? Govt of India should have banned @IPL instead of the Chinese apps which were more useful than this money milking league! #boycottipl @BCCI @JayShah — Naveen R Nair (@nav_journo) August 2, 2020

When every Indian calls for #BoycottChina but the IPL governing council cares more about the money.

Such a shameless people @BCCI@IPL #boycottipl — Sachin Kumhar (@kumhar_sachin) August 2, 2020

For the record, cricket, like any other sport, is a game of money. Money always wins.

Consider this fact - as IPL title sponsor, VIVO pays around Rs 440 crore per year, a five-year deal that ends in 2022. It would have been difficult for the BCCI to get new sponsors at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate.

But who can forget the recent clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh? India lost 20 soldiers in the showdown, causing outrage across the country after which the BCCI had indeed promised to review the deals.

Now, Chinese sponsors are here to stay.

As former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah said, "Now the Chinese will know.......... what we always suspected that we really can't manage without their sponsorship & advertising."