IPL Side KKR Step Forward To Revive Kolkata's 'Boi Para' Post Cyclone Amphan

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders has extended their support to help bring Kolkata back on its feet, a month after Cyclone Amphan devastated West Bengal. Club CEO Venky Mysore revealed that the club would be helping to revive the iconic College Street or rather 'Boi Para'.

On his social media handle, Mysore said, "Glad to be of assistance in your efforts to restore the iconic College Street."

Asia's largest second-hand book market, College Street has faced massive losses due to the cyclone. The Shopkeepers have left their materials as most couldn't be salvaged due to stagnant water. Publishers and booksellers have lost crores of rupees worth books due to the cyclone.

Co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the club came forward to show its support to the people of Bengal, affected by Amphan.

KKR and SRK's Meer Foundation has contributed to West Bengal CM's Relief Fund. The club has also been distributing essential ration across affected areas.