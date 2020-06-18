June 18, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL Side KKR Step Forward To Revive Kolkata's 'Boi Para' Post Cyclone Amphan

IPL Side KKR Step Forward To Revive Kolkata's 'Boi Para' Post Cyclone Amphan

Asia's largest second-hand book market, College Street or 'Boi Para' has faced massive losses due to the cyclone. The Shopkeepers have left their materials as most couldn't be salvaged due to stagnant water

PTI 18 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IPL Side KKR Step Forward To Revive Kolkata's 'Boi Para' Post Cyclone Amphan
Publishers and booksellers have lost crores of rupees worth books due to the cyclone.
Twitter
IPL Side KKR Step Forward To Revive Kolkata's 'Boi Para' Post Cyclone Amphan
outlookindia.com
2020-06-18T15:06:16+0530

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders has extended their support to help bring Kolkata back on its feet, a month after Cyclone Amphan devastated West Bengal. Club CEO Venky Mysore revealed that the club would be helping to revive the iconic College Street or rather 'Boi Para'.

(More Cricket News)

On his social media handle, Mysore said, "Glad to be of assistance in your efforts to restore the iconic College Street."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

"Kolkata is more than just a city to me. It’s an emotion... In Kolkata, I have found friendship. I’ve found love. I’ve found joy... But beyond everything, what I’ve learnt is the importance of unity and teamwork. Personally, I feel my journey with the #KolkataKnightRiders has served as a metaphor for life and its ups and downs. There have been good days & bad days at Eden Garden, but at the end of the day, we all stood together in the stadium in hope and belief of #KorboLorboJeetbo" - @iamsrk We shall overcome. à¦Âà¦®à¦°à¦¾ à¦Âà¦°à¦¬ à¦Âà¦¯à¦¼ ðÂÂÂ #Repost @iamsrk ãÂ»ãÂ»ãÂ» Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let’s get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan. #Cyclone #Amphan #PrayForWestBengal #Kolkata #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo

A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders) on May 29, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

Asia's largest second-hand book market, College Street has faced massive losses due to the cyclone. The Shopkeepers have left their materials as most couldn't be salvaged due to stagnant water. Publishers and booksellers have lost crores of rupees worth books due to the cyclone.

Co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the club came forward to show its support to the people of Bengal, affected by Amphan.

KKR and SRK's Meer Foundation has contributed to West Bengal CM's Relief Fund. The club has also been distributing essential ration across affected areas.

Next Story >>

West Indies Opener Kraigg Brathwaite Feels There Is No Added Pressure On Him Ahead Of Test Series Vs England

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos