IPL Side KKR Step Forward To Revive Kolkata's 'Boi Para' Post Cyclone Amphan

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders has extended their support to help bring Kolkata back on its feet, a month after Cyclone Amphan devastated West Bengal. Club CEO Venky Mysore revealed that the club would be helping to revive the iconic College Street or rather 'Boi Para'.
On his social media handle, Mysore said, "Glad to be of assistance in your efforts to restore the iconic College Street."
View this post on Instagram
"Kolkata is more than just a city to me. It’s an emotion... In Kolkata, I have found friendship. I’ve found love. I’ve found joy... But beyond everything, what I’ve learnt is the importance of unity and teamwork. Personally, I feel my journey with the #KolkataKnightRiders has served as a metaphor for life and its ups and downs. There have been good days & bad days at Eden Garden, but at the end of the day, we all stood together in the stadium in hope and belief of #KorboLorboJeetbo" - @iamsrk We shall overcome. à¦Âà¦®à¦°à¦¾ à¦Âà¦°à¦¬ à¦Âà¦¯à¦¼ ðÂÂÂ #Repost @iamsrk ãÂ»ãÂ»ãÂ» Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let’s get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan. #Cyclone #Amphan #PrayForWestBengal #Kolkata #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo
Asia's largest second-hand book market, College Street has faced massive losses due to the cyclone. The Shopkeepers have left their materials as most couldn't be salvaged due to stagnant water. Publishers and booksellers have lost crores of rupees worth books due to the cyclone.
Co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the club came forward to show its support to the people of Bengal, affected by Amphan.
KKR and SRK's Meer Foundation has contributed to West Bengal CM's Relief Fund. The club has also been distributing essential ration across affected areas.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Bloodiest India-China Clash In 45 Years Leaves 20 Soldiers Dead In Galwan Valley
Coronavirus Vaccine At Least A Year Away, Manufacturing An Issue, Say Scientists
TN Soldier Killed In Face-off With China Will Never Get To Step In His Newly Built House