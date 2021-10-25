IPL: RPSG Group, Manchester United Win Bids To Own New Teams, BCCI Richer By Rs 12,600 Crores

The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and Premier League giants Manchester United won the race to own new teams in the Indian Premier League. In Dubai on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket In India weighed at least 20 offers before deciding on RPSG Group and Manchester United as the new owners. (More Cricket News)

AFG vs SCO LIVE

According to sources, RPSG Group and Manchester United, backed by venture capitalists CVC, paid Rs 7000 crores and Rs 5600 crores, respectively, as license fees to own the teams for a 10-year period. The Adani Groups bid was Rs 5100 crores.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group will be based in Lucknow while Manchester United will be based in Ahmedabad.

From 2022, IPL will have 10 teams. This is not the first time, IPL has been played among 10 teams. The 2011 model will be followed from next season and that will mean an extra 14 matches from the current number of 60.

Nine teams featured in the 2013 edition of the IPL and a total of 76 matches were played. The additional teams and matches also mean a financial bonanza for the BCCI.