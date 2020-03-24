March 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL: Albie Morkel Picks Two Big Reasons For CSK's Success

IPL: Albie Morkel Picks Two Big Reasons For CSK's Success

Chennai Super Kings somehow lost the tag of Indian Premier League's most successful team, but the MS Doni-led side are still the most consistent team in the world's top T20 cricket league

IANS 24 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IPL: Albie Morkel Picks Two Big Reasons For CSK's Success
Chennai Super Kings players.
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL: Albie Morkel Picks Two Big Reasons For CSK's Success
outlookindia.com
2020-03-24T22:12:43+0530

Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and stability have been the two big factors that have contributed to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) thus far. (More Cricket News)

"He (Dhoni) plays a big role," Morkel told SportStar. "We all know how big Dhoni is in India. He is one of the best T20 and white-ball players ever to play the game and if you get him as a leader, it is going to bring success as he knows how to get the best out of his players."

Morkel retired from all forms of the game in January 2019 and is the third-highest wicket-taker for CSK with 91 scalps. CSK are known to have had players like Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo who have been with the team for a long time along with Dhoni and for their tendency to buy experienced players who may be considered past their prime.

"It all comes from keeping your core group of players together for a long time and have the same captain, Dhoni, for all seasons except for the two years when they weren't part of the competition," he said.

"Consistency is their secret. Over the last few seasons, they have made the finals eight times out of 10," he added.

CSK were to play the Mumbai Indians in what was a repeat of last year's final in the first match of the 2020 season of the IPL on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the start of the season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus Pandemic: Kapil Dev's Home Pitch Turns Into 'Temporary Jail'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Cricket Cricket - IPL T20 Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos