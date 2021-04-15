April 15, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: RCB Are Not Getting Over-excited After Back-to-back wins, Says Skipper Virat Kohli

IPL 2021: RCB Are Not Getting Over-excited After Back-to-back wins, Says Skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore defended 149 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to notch up their second consecutive win in IPL 2021

PTI 15 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: RCB Are Not Getting Over-excited After Back-to-back wins, Says Skipper Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderbad by six runs.
Sportzpics for IPL
IPL 2021: RCB Are Not Getting Over-excited After Back-to-back wins, Says Skipper Virat Kohli
outlookindia.com
2021-04-15T08:45:32+05:30

Chasing a maiden title, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his team has plans in place and is "not getting over-excited" with two wins in as many outings in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

Kohli's side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs here.

RCB managed only 149 for eight but the Kohli-led team stopped SRH at 143 for nine to notch up their second consecutive win of the tournament and go top of the points table.

"To be very honest, we are not over-excited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal (Patel) from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he's doing a great job," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli, who used seven bowlers against Mumbai Indians last week and Sunrisers on Wednesday, said the luxury of having extra options has helped the team.

"Not as exhausted as I am proud (of the team). You are never really out of the game in these conditions. The extra bowling options made those impact performances in the middle overs.

"I told the guys don't think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well. Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi's innings was the difference for us," he added.

Losing captain David Warner commended his bowlers but rued the missed chances with the bat.

"Our bowlers were fantastic to restrict them. Maxwell batted well and set the platform. We needed two set batsmen at the end, but we failed to do that. We needed to build a partnership and play proper cricket shots.

"We played cross batted shots, and that's not the way to play here. This hurts. We know how to approach in the upcoming games. We have another three games here and I think the wickets are going to get better," he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City (2-4 Agg): Phil Foden Finally Ends Pep Guardiola's Last-four Wait

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Virat Kohli David Warner Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) SunRisers Hyderabad Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos