IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match, Likely XIs

April 24, 2021
Poshan
Struggling Rajasthan Royals are up against Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the details and likely XI of the 18th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between RR and KKR here.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 April 2021
Struggling Rajasthan Royals will be taking on inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
BCCI
outlookindia.com
2021-04-24T13:46:11+05:30

Rajasthan Royals, stuck at the bottom of the points table, face Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Points Table | Schedule | News


Rajasthan Royals have been off to a bad start this season. The team has been pegged back by loss of crucial players even before the start of the season.

Jofra Archer was supposed to miss the first half of IPL but now the news has emerged that he is missing the entire season. Ben Stokes a vital cog in RR’s line-up is back home in England nursing a fractured finger.

Liam Livingstone left the team due to bubble fatigue.  Amidst all this RR’s  most expensive  but Chris Morris has been having an average outing apart from the lone spark that brought them an unlikely win against RCB.

RR have secured just one win in four matches and also have the worst net run rate among all the teams.  Their opponents KKR have also found going to be tough this year.

The lone bright spot for KKR in their loss to Chennai Super Kings was form of  Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

Cummins lead the fightback with a half-century.

If KKR's batting clicks, it will be difficult for RR who are struggling in all departments of the game, with their worst defeat coming against RCB. RCB led-by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave their side a comprehensive 10-wicket win against RR.

The match can prove to be an acid test for both Samson and Morgan as both teams have shown tendencies of replacing their skippers mid tournaments (RR replaced Ajinkya Rahane, while KKR replaced Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan)

Match and telecast details:
Match: 18th match of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders
Date: April 24 (Saturday), 2021.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Head-To-Head: The two sides have met 23 times with RR winning 10 matches and KKR winning 12. One match has finished in no result.

Likely XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

