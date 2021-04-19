IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Gift Ben Stokes Jersey With Late Father’s Name - VIDEO

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has left the Rajasthan Royals bubble to undergo surgery on his injured finger. Before returning home, Stokes received a farewell from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. (More Cricket News)
Stokes, 29, fractured his left index finger during Royals' first match against Punjab Kings. He is expected to undergo surgery on Monday (April 19) and will be out of action for ‘up to 12 weeks’. He flew back home on Friday night.
Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Bye Ben. The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ."
Bye, Ben. ðÂ¥º— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2021
The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ. ðÂÂªðÂÂ»#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/o1vRi5iO95
Goodbyes are difficult. ðÂ¥º— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2021
Until next time, Stokesy. ðÂ¤Â#RoyalsFamily | @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/KRyNRrGuqQ
The Royals also gifted Stokes a jersey with the name of his father, who passed away last December.
Stokes lost his father Ged, who died after a year-long battle with brain cancer.
Ged was a former rugby player and coach. He was 65.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rajasthan Runs Out Of Stock Of Covid Vaccines; Imposes Night Curfew Across The State
Prostitution Racket Busted: 4 Women Among 10 Held In Police Raid In Greater Noida
Lockdown In Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal To Discuss Covid Situation With LG Today