IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Gift Ben Stokes Jersey With Late Father’s Name - VIDEO

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has left the Rajasthan Royals bubble to undergo surgery on his injured finger. Before returning home, Stokes received a farewell from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. (More Cricket News)

Stokes, 29, fractured his left index finger during Royals' first match against Punjab Kings. He is expected to undergo surgery on Monday (April 19) and will be out of action for ‘up to 12 weeks’. He flew back home on Friday night.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Bye Ben. The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ."

The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ.

The Royals also gifted Stokes a jersey with the name of his father, who passed away last December.

Stokes lost his father Ged, who died after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

Ged was a former rugby player and coach. He was 65.

