Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Live Updates & Score : IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl

Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals can't afford to lose points in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Get live cricket score and updates of PBKS vs RR here.

Lying sixth and seventh in the points table, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings face must-win games in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow live cricket scores of PBKS vs RR here. | BCCI-IPL

2021-09-21T20:42:14+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 8:42 pm

IPL 2021 Match 32

  • Rajasthan Royals

    138/4(14.4)

  • Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals are 138 for 4 with 5.2 overs left

  • 8:47 PM

    Yashasvi misses fifty

    Yashasvi falls for 49, caught by Mayank, bowled by Harpreet. Lomror (16). RR 136/4 after 14.2 overs.  

  • 8:36 PM

    Brilliant Allen

    Brilliant catch by Allen on the boundary. Livingstone (25) departs, off Arshdeep. Yashasvi (45*). RR 116/3 after 11.5 overs.   

  • 8:25 PM

    Halfway Stage

    At halfway stage, Royals are in complete control with Yashasvi (40*) and Livingstone (9*) in the middle. RR 94/2 after 10 overs.   

  • 8:11 PM

    Maiden IPL Wicket For Porel

    Porel gets his first, dismisses Samson for 4. Yashasvi (26*). RR 68/2 after 7.1 overs.     

  • 8:00 PM

    Punjab Get The Breakthrough

    Gone. Arshdeep picks up dangerous Lewis for 36. Yashasvi (16*). Samson comes in. RR 56/1 after 5.4 overs.  

  • 7:46 PM

    Royals In Mood

    Some solid batting display by the Rajasthan openers. Yashasvi (9*), Lewis (12*). RR 23/0 after 3 overs. 

  • 7:36 PM

    Solid Start

    Yashashvi hammers Shami for consecutive boundaries. Yashashvi (8*), Lewis (1*). RR 9/1 after 1 over.  

  • 7:12 PM

    Captains Speak

    Sanju Samson (RR): We have Evin Lewis making his debut. Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman are our four foreigners.

    KL Rahul (PBKS):  Unfortunately Chris Gayle isn't playing today. Nicolas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen are our overseas players.
  • 7:10 PM

    Playing XIs

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (W/C), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi

    Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (W/C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
  • 7:07 PM

    Toss

    Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field.

  • 7:01 PM

    Debuts

    Evin Lewis has been handed a debut RR cap.  For PBKS, Ishan Porel, Aiden Markram and Adil Rashid too have been given their caps.

  • 6:44 PM

    Preview

    Two teams with the biggest hitters of the game will clash in Dubai on Tuesday. Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be game No. 3 of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and the match promises to see lusty hitting and high scores. Both CSK vs MI and RCB vs KKR have been low-scoring affairs but when a team has a player like Chris Gayle (PBKS) and Chris Morris (RR), fireworks can be expected. PBKS (57) and RR (52) are among the top three six-hitting teams this season and all this adds up for an exciting contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are in the bottom half of the IPL table and can't afford to lose points. RR will miss some key players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. A lot of focus will be on Englishman Liam Livingstone, who was the highest run-getter in The Hundred. Livingstone scored 348 in nine innings with a strike rate of 178.46 and clubbing most number of sixes (27). Gayle will surely have competition. PBKS will look up to Nathan Ellis, the Australian fast bowler who specialises in the death and took a hattrick on his T20 international debut.

    (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE

Jayanta Oinam Dubai Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Sports
