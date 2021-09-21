Preview

Two teams with the biggest hitters of the game will clash in Dubai on Tuesday. Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be game No. 3 of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and the match promises to see lusty hitting and high scores. Both CSK vs MI and RCB vs KKR have been low-scoring affairs but when a team has a player like Chris Gayle (PBKS) and Chris Morris (RR), fireworks can be expected. PBKS (57) and RR (52) are among the top three six-hitting teams this season and all this adds up for an exciting contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are in the bottom half of the IPL table and can't afford to lose points. RR will miss some key players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. A lot of focus will be on Englishman Liam Livingstone, who was the highest run-getter in The Hundred. Livingstone scored 348 in nine innings with a strike rate of 178.46 and clubbing most number of sixes (27). Gayle will surely have competition. PBKS will look up to Nathan Ellis, the Australian fast bowler who specialises in the death and took a hattrick on his T20 international debut.



