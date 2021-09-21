Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals can't afford to lose points in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Get live cricket score and updates of PBKS vs RR here.
Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals are 138 for 4 with 5.2 overs left
Yashasvi falls for 49, caught by Mayank, bowled by Harpreet. Lomror (16). RR 136/4 after 14.2 overs.
Brilliant catch by Allen on the boundary. Livingstone (25) departs, off Arshdeep. Yashasvi (45*). RR 116/3 after 11.5 overs.
At halfway stage, Royals are in complete control with Yashasvi (40*) and Livingstone (9*) in the middle. RR 94/2 after 10 overs.
Porel gets his first, dismisses Samson for 4. Yashasvi (26*). RR 68/2 after 7.1 overs.
Gone. Arshdeep picks up dangerous Lewis for 36. Yashasvi (16*). Samson comes in. RR 56/1 after 5.4 overs.
Some solid batting display by the Rajasthan openers. Yashasvi (9*), Lewis (12*). RR 23/0 after 3 overs.
Yashashvi hammers Shami for consecutive boundaries. Yashashvi (8*), Lewis (1*). RR 9/1 after 1 over.
Sanju Samson (RR): We have Evin Lewis making his debut. Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman are our four foreigners.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (W/C), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field.
Evin Lewis has been handed a debut RR cap. For PBKS, Ishan Porel, Aiden Markram and Adil Rashid too have been given their caps.
Two teams with the biggest hitters of the game will clash in Dubai on Tuesday. Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be game No. 3 of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and the match promises to see lusty hitting and high scores. Both CSK vs MI and RCB vs KKR have been low-scoring affairs but when a team has a player like Chris Gayle (PBKS) and Chris Morris (RR), fireworks can be expected. PBKS (57) and RR (52) are among the top three six-hitting teams this season and all this adds up for an exciting contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are in the bottom half of the IPL table and can't afford to lose points. RR will miss some key players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. A lot of focus will be on Englishman Liam Livingstone, who was the highest run-getter in The Hundred. Livingstone scored 348 in nine innings with a strike rate of 178.46 and clubbing most number of sixes (27). Gayle will surely have competition. PBKS will look up to Nathan Ellis, the Australian fast bowler who specialises in the death and took a hattrick on his T20 international debut.
