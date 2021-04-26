IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PBKS-KKR Clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have just about managed to turn things around with a win over Mumbai Indians and are now placed fifth in the points table. Their next opponent, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the bottom of the points table. The two sides will meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
This is the first match of the Ahmedabad-leg.
KL Rahul’s PBKS managed to surprise everyone with a one-sided nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. KKR had another disappointing outing as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.
KKR’s top-order has failed and has proved to be the biggest hurdle in team’s resurgence.
Skipper Eoin Morgan, opener Shubman Gill are not in form putting pressure on the batting line-up.
Punjab seems to have found the winning formula. Their bowling was spot on against Mumbai and their batting also came good.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a difference lending balance to the unit.
Match and telecast details
Match: 21st match of IPL 2021, between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Date: April 26 (Monday), 2021.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
TV Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Head-to-Head: Both sides have met 27 times with KKR leading with 18 wins. Punjab have won 9 matches.
Likely XIs
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi in for Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna.
Squads:
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.
