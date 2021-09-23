Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Live Updates & Score : IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

KKR are coming off a win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they keep that momentum against MI in Abu Dhabi tonight? Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR here.

Andre Russell (KKR) and Kieron Pollard (MI) will play key roles for their respective teams in Abu Dhabi tonight. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders here. | BCCI-IPL

2021-09-23T19:16:27+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 7:16 pm

IPL 2021 Match 34

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are 0 for 0 with 20.0 overs left

  • 7:20 PM

    Captains Speak

    Rohit Sharma (MI): Feeling good to be back. We have just one change. Anmol who played so well unfortunately misses out.

    Eoin Morgan (KKR): We bowled first in the first game and it worked for us. We are going for the same formula. No changes on our side.

     

  • 7:14 PM

    Playing XIs

    KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

    MI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

  • 7:13 PM

    Toss

    KKR have won the toss and have opted to field

  • 6:04 PM

    Preview

    After Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi by nine wickets on September 20, West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell had said: "One down, six to go." KKR will look to keep that confidence and momentum going against defending champions Mumbai Indians when the former champions face-off in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 tonight. KKR are lying sixth in the points table with three wins from eight matches while MI are fourth with four wins and as many defeats. Kolkata Knight Riders have a horrible record against Mumbai Indians. They have lost 12 of their last 13 meetings with MI and have a good chance to fix that trend if they reproduce the form they displayed against RCB. Mumbai Indians batting looked a bit rusty in their defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Their bowling came good but the batting, except Saurabh Tiwary, was below par. MI have a few fitness concerns. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya missed the clash against CSK. This will be KKR opener Shubman Gill's 50th IPL match. Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR here.

