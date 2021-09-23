Captains Speak Rohit Sharma (MI): Feeling good to be back. We have just one change. Anmol who played so well unfortunately misses out. Eoin Morgan (KKR): We bowled first in the first game and it worked for us. We are going for the same formula. No changes on our side.

Playing XIs KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna MI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Toss KKR have won the toss and have opted to field