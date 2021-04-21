MS Dhoni's Parents Test COVID-19 Positive, Admitted To Hospital In Ranchi

April 21, 2021
Poshan
MS Dhoni’s parents – father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi - have been admitted in Pulse Hospital in Ranchi

Outlook Web Bureau 21 April 2021
MS Dhoni is currently with Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.
As MS Dhoni gets ready to lead Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2021 match in Mumbai tonight, the news of his parents testing Covid positive would have certainly distracted the former India skipper. Points Table | Schedule & Fixture | News

As per reports in media, Dhoni’s parents – father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi- have been admitted in Pulse Hospital in Ranchi.

Former India skipper Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings since the start of IPL in 2009. He has won the league thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

After their abject campaign in UAE last year, the CSK have started this season well. After losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a one-sided affair CSK have managed to notch up two wins.

But since then, the MS Dhoni-led side has come on its own with the 'Captain Cool' making the most of his resources at the batting-friendly Wankhede stadium.

