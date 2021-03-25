March 25, 2021
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings To Continue Preparations In Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began training at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on March 8 and practised till Wednesday (March 24)

PTI 25 March 2021
MS Dhoni & Co will be based in Mumbai for a month
Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday travelled to Mumbai and will continue their preparation for the upcoming edition of the tournament in the western metropolis. (More Cricket News)

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team began training at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on March 8 and practised till Wednesday.

READ: CSK - Complete Fixtures And Squad

The team will be based in Mumbai for a month, a press release said.

CSK began their pre-season preparatory camp involving the available players at Chepauk, with skipper Dhoni leading the way.

"The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets," CSK chief executive officer KS Viswanathan said.

"After the previous season, Dhoni told us that he'd reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here," the CEO added, hailing the talismanic captain's commitment.

Viswanathan said they were confident that the team would do well in the forthcoming season.

"We are very confident that the team will do well this season given the kind of replacements that we've got and the preparations so far," he added.

The Super Kings picked six players at the auction in February including off-spin bowling all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham after trading top-order batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL-14 begins on April 9 and the Super Kings play their first five matches in Mumbai -- starting with the game against Delhi Capitals on April 10 before moving to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for the rest of the league fixtures.

All matches in IPL-14 will be played at neutral venues, with the playoffs and final scheduled in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30.

