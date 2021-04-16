IPL 2021: I Am A Slogger, Says Chris Morris After Rajasthan Royals' Sensational Win Over Punjab Kings

South African all-rounder Chris Morris hit 18-ball 36, including two sixes in the last over to help Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Mumbai on Thursday. The win helped the Royals end their losing streak Delhi Capitals and also registered first points this season.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

After the three-wicket win in the final over, Morris, who was acquired for a record sum in the IPL auction earlier this year, said humbly said that he's a slogger who swings at everything. He even credited golf, another sport that he loves.

The Royals were on the ropes at 42/5 during their reply to the Capitals' total of 147/8, yet David Miller's fighting innings of 62 helped keep them in a see-saw contest in Mumbai. Then came his Proteas team-mate, Morris. Needing 27 from the final two overs, Morris hammered four sixes – including two off compatriot Kagiso Rabada – to sensationally steer Rajasthan home with two balls to spare.

"If we had to chase 140 odd when we got here, we would have taken it, so happy to get over the line. There are guys who get paid to bat and there are guys who get paid to slog, I know what I am. I am a slogger that swings everything I can, I play so much golf," Morris said.

The Royals hadn't beaten the Capitals since 2018. But Morris, who was denied the chance to be the hero in their opening game, ensured that the former champions have their first win against the Rishabh Pant-led side in five outings.

Morris also reflected on what happened during their chase against Punjab Kings. Skipper Sanju Samson had turned down a single from the penultimate delivery, then got out when needing six to win.

"The last game, the close game, we took so much out of that as a team. Chasing 222, it's quite a daunting task. For us to get as close as we did on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours. Guys took a lot of confidence into the game, but it's quite nice to know that we can win a game basically from anywhere after being down in the dumps. That's T20 cricket," the 33-year-old explained.

The Royals meet Mahendra Singh Dhoni's three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the 12th match of the season at the same venue on Monday (April 19).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine