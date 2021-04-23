IPL 2021: Double Century of Sixes And Counting In 14th Indian Premier League

It never rains it pours, well that is true for Indian premier league where it has taken just 16 matches to notch up 200 sixes. Points Table | Schedule & Fixture | News

Yesterday’s match and the one on Wednesday were typical IPL matches as it rained sixes from the bats of the power hitters.

In Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match saw 16 maximums with young Devdutt Padikkal leading the chart with six maximums as RCB sent the hapless RR bowlers on a leather hunt.

With his first six, Padikkal brought up a milestone for the league. It was the 200th six of the IPL 2021 14th edition.

In total RCB-RR match saw a total of 16 sixes, but that’s lightweight compared to what happened in Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match. That match with Faf du Plessis, Pat Cummins and off course Andre Russell bludgeoned 26 sixes. 12 maximums came in CSK’s innings, while 14 came in KKR’s chase as they fell short of the target.

Here are some of the records ‘sixes’ have created in this edition of IPL:

* Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal smashed the 200th six in the 14th edition of Indian Premier League.

* The first six off left arm medium fast bowler Chetan Sakariya during his unbeaten 101-run knock against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday (April 22) was the 200th in 32nd innings of 16th match in this tournament.

* The 200th six was hit in 29th innings of 15th match last year.

* A double century of sixes was completed in the 27th innings of 14th match in 2018 which is the fastest. The 200th sixth came in the 57th innings of 29th match in 2013 edition which is the slowest to this milestone.

* As many as 54 batsmen hit 207 sixes so far with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow topped the list with 10 sixes in four innings. Punjab Kings’ Deepak Hooda, Royal Challengers

Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell,Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson and Kolkata Knight Riders’Andre Russell shared the second position with eight sixes each.

* As far as teams are concerned, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have hit the most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Nine players from the Chennai’s

franchise and eight batsmen from Kolkata Knight Riders have contributed 34 sixes each of the 207 sixes in IPL 2021.

* More Rajasthan Royals batsmen have hit sixes than any other team with 10 players having hit maximums. Delhi Capitals four players hit 12 sixes in four matches which is fewest among the eight teams

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-11:



Team M Sixes Players Most Sixes

Chennai Super Kings 4 34 9 Moeen Ali/Faf du Plessis (7 sixes each)

Kolkata Knight Riders 4 34 8 Andre Russell (8 sixes)

Rajasthan Royals 4 31 10 Sanju Samson (8 sixes)

Punjab Kings 4 27 5 Deepak Hooda (8 sixes)

Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 26 7 Jonny Bairstow (10 sixes)

Bangalore Challengers 4 24 6 Glenn Maxwell (8 sixes)

Mumbai Indians 4 19 5 Rohit Sharma (7 sixes )

Delhi Capitals 4 12 4 Shikhar Dhawan/Prithvi Shaw (5 sixes each)

Total 16 207 54 Jonny Bairstow (10 sixes)

