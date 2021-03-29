March 29, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes Assemble In Mumbai

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes Assemble In Mumbai

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season on April 10

PTI 29 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes Assemble In Mumbai
Both Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin had an incredible outing in the recent Test series against England
Composite: Delhi Capitals
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes Assemble In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2021-03-29T18:46:30+05:30

A few members of the Delhi Capitals squad, including senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Chris Woakes, on Monday assembled at their team hotel in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the league. (More Cricket News)

The group also included West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer.

Both Ashwin and Axar had an incredible outing in the recent Test series against England at home, accounting for most of the visiting wickets with their guile.

READ: DC's Complete Schedule And Squad

With regular skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the entire IPL due to the shoulder injury he sustained against England in the limited overs series recently, these players will be required to be at the their best when the event starts.

The players will be in quarantine for one week. The franchise issued images of the players arriving at the team hotel.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10.

Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.

The 14th edition of the lucrative league will start from April 9.

Defending champions MI will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal, Suryakumar Yadav Join Mumbai Indians Squad In Mumbai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Chris Woakes Axar Patel Shimron Hetmyer Ravichandran Ashwin Mumbai Cricket Cricket - IPL Delhi Capitals India vs England India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos