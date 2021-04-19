IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan Says He's Not Scared Of Getting Out

After hitting a match-winning 92 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan said he made a conscious effort to improve his strike rate and was not afraid of getting out.

"It was a conscious effort from my side. I knew I have to improve on that (strike rate). Started taking more risks. Not afraid of changes, always open towards it. Not scared of getting out as well," said Dhawan, who batted at a strike rate of 187.86.

Dhawan, who smashed back-to-back hundreds in the IPL last season, is no more a certainty in India's T20 playing XI. He is now competing for an opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Cup later this year.

The left-hander said he has also been working on his stroke play.

"I have worked on a few shots. My slog shot has improved a lot. It was there earlier as well, but now I play it more freely. I'm more relaxed, having played for so many years. I don't take things for granted."

Delhi made short work of a 196-run target for a six-wicket win over Punjab in the 11th match of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium. Dhawan looked in sublime form during his 49-ball knock that was studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

He was ably supported by Prithvi Shaw (32 off 15) first up and then skipper Rishabh Pant (15) and Marcus Stoinis (27 not out) as Delhi chased down 196 in 18.2 overs.

Put in to bat, Mayank Agarwal and captain K L Rahul stitched a century-run opening stand to guide Punjab to a challenging 195 for four.

